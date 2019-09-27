Alesha Dixon To Replace Mel B As Judge On America’s Got Talent, But Who Is She?

Yesterday, it was revealed that Mel B will not be taking part in the second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions and that Alesha Dixon will be taking her place, per The Mirror.

But who is she?

Alesha first to fame when she became a member of the British girl group Mis-Teeq in the early 2000s. According to The Official Charts, they achieved seven top 10 singles and a total of eight that entered the top 20. They released two studio albums – Lickin’ On Both Sides and Eye Candy – which entered the top 10 and one compilation album.

Their biggest hit to date, “Scandalous,” peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and became their only single to chart in the U.S., reaching No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After the group went their separate ways, Alesha embarked on a solo career and has released four studio albums – Fired Up, The Alesha Show, The Entertainer, and Do It For Love.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dixon was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and won the show. Two years later, she joined the panel and became a judge for three years.

In 2012, she moved onto Britain’s Got Talent and became a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams.

Alesha is also an author and released the successful children’s book Lightning Girl.

Her career has been mainly consisted of work within the U.K. but is ready to work alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Terry Crews, and Heidi Klum for the next season of AGT.

Since the news broke, Mel B took to Twitter to congratulate Alesha.

“Congrats my lovely you will have an amazing time, it’s a great show to work on with great people, look after my girl @heidiklum,” the “Spice Up Your Life” hitmaker tweeted.

“Thank you so much @OfficialMelB that means a lot! Big kiss honey,” Dixon replied.

Earlier this year, Alesha announced she was pregnant and that she would be expecting her second child.

She and her husband, Azuka Ononye, already have a daughter together, Azura Sienna Ononye, who she gave birth to in 2013. Dixon shared the exciting news on the last season of Britain’s Got Talent.

On

Instagram, her followers love seeing photos of her flaunting her baby bump and are excited for her to give birth to her newborn.

“You look incredible Alesha, an amazing warm mummy to be. There’s a glow about you. FANTASTIC,” one user wrote.

“So excited to see what gender it will be when it’s born,” another shared.

To keep up to date with Alesha Dixon, follow her Instagram account.