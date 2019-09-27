Tarsha Whitmore Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top: ‘Focus On Me’

Tarsha Whitmore wanted her fans to “focus on” her, and she certainly got their attention. The Australian bombshell managed to drop jaws after wearing a black strapless top and tiny daisy dukes in her latest Instagram post. She also had sent pulses racing earlier with a sexy bathroom selfie.

Since Tarsha uploaded her first Instagram photo in 2015, she has catapulted to the limelight thanks to her beauty and fantastic figure. She now boasts nearly 550,000 followers on Instagram and has several modeling contracts, chief among them Oh Polly Swimwear.

Her latest image suggests that the Ozzie is on vacation in Los Angeles, as the location as tagged there in trendy restaurant Tao. The brunette beauty stunned by wearing a sheer bustier top, with reinforced cups and chain straps that looked slightly too small to contain her ample assets. In fact, the Australian stunner looked dangerously close to spilling out.

Tarsha completed the look with a fashionable Gucci belt, and daisy dukes cinched around her waist to show off her hourglass figure.

Her hair is long and wavy, and she is posed by lifting up her arms to playfully muss with her hair. Beside her was a black and metallic tote, as well as a pink fruity drink.

The picture quickly earned nearly 8,900 likes and close to 100 comments within just hours.

“Killin it always and forever,” wrote one fan, with a heart-eyes face and black heart.

“Such a babe,” added a second, with three cat heart-eyes emoji.

“SPECTACULAR,” proclaimed a third, with a heart-eyes face as well.

It was not the only time this week that Tarsha had floored her followers. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell sizzled in an ice blue bikini from Oh Polly. With a bandeau top and cheeky bottoms, it made her tan glow and flaunted her curves to their best advantage.

She also posted a picture yesterday of herself in classic white underwear in yet another picture that stunned her fans. The picture, a bathroom mirror selfie, shows the tanned stunner sizzle in a classic white t-shirt bra that shows off some serious cleavage. Her bikini bottoms feature straps that go up to nearly her waist, again emphasizing her enviable figure.

The company that she tagged, Lounge Underwear, is particularly popular with the Australian Instagram celebrities, and has also been also modeled by Hilde Osland and Abby Dowse.

Loading...

The picture earned over 20,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“Wow,” gushed one fan, with two heart-eyes emoji.

“I honestly can’t,” returned another, with the exasperated emoji.