NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Engages In Heated Twitter Feud With Veteran Safety

Not long after seemingly backtracking on his earlier statements and suggesting that he still wants to play in the NFL, Antonio Brown found himself in a strange Twitter beef with safety Eric Weddle after the 34-year-old defensive back seemingly took issue with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver’s hints at a comeback.

As reported by NBC Sports Bay Area, Brown’s feud with Weddle started after the 31-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers star clarified his tweet about how “the game need me I’m like test answers,” explaining to New York Giants receiver Golden Tate that he was paraphrasing the lyrics of a Lil Wayne song. After Tate thanked Brown for clearing things up, the latter replied by calling out Sports Illustrated reporter Robert Klemko for writing a detailed article about his past controversies as an NFL player, suggesting that the writer himself has “assault on his record” and has no business writing such a story.

At that point, Weddle joined Brown and Tate’s conversation, saying that he didn’t need to listen to the song being referenced because Brown “isn’t on a team.” The safety then called Brown out for his perceived egotism and bragged that he has a “game to get ready for,” sarcastically wishing luck to the troubled wide receiver to wrap up his tweet. This triggered a response from Brown, who took offense to Weddle calling him “AB” and dropped one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE catchphrases to throw some shade at the veteran defensive back.

“Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni”

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

After Weddle told Brown that he’s “not making any sense” and said he’s glad that they’re not teammates, Brown fired back with the following tweet that sought to clarify the real meaning of his widely-used nickname.

Loading...

“Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan! Even know about education oh realllyyy”

Close to 25 minutes after their initial exchange, Brown shared a tweet that included two photos from his Steelers days where he seemed to have a clear advantage on offense over Weddle, who was then playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

All in all, NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Josh Schrock compared the Twitter beef between Brown and Weddle to a “car wreck,” noting that the former went through an offseason “filled with crazy.” The receiver feuded publicly with the Oakland Raiders, requesting that the team release him just days after he purportedly had a heated, almost violent argument with general manager Mike Mayock. He was quickly signed by the New England Patriots after the Raiders granted his request, though he was with the team for just 11 days before he was released amid sexual assault allegations from multiple women.