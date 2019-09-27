Lauren Duggar Is Ready For Fall & Gearing Up For The Birth Of Her Daughter In New Baby Bump Snap

It won't be long now before Josiah and Lauren welcome their baby girl into the world.

It won’t be long now before Lauren Duggar gives birth to her and Josiah’s rainbow baby in November. She is now in her third trimester of her second pregnancy and she looks happy and healthy, and ready to meet her little baby girl soon.

The Duggar daughter-in-law has been keeping fans updated during different stages of her pregnancy. She shared a recent snap of her growing baby bump on Thursday via Instagram that she shares with her husband, and their followers just couldn’t be happier for them. Lauren looks ready for fall in a stylish outfit as she is seen standing outside with plenty of greenery as the backdrop. She has on a pumpkin orange top that hugged her baby bump nicely. She threw a tan sweater over the top and paired it with a black skirt. Her long brunette hair is softly blowing in the breeze.

Duggar fans are always wanting to snag Lauren’s outfits and this time was no exception. They wanted to know where she found all three pieces from. The 20-year-old expectant mom seems to be quick to respond, too. She revealed that her top is from Marshall’s, her sweater she bought at TJ Maxx, and it sounds like she gets her skirts at thrift stores. She indicated that she has a hard time finding skirts.

In addition to the questions about her fashion, many of the comments mentioned how happy she looks and how excited they are for her and Josiah to be parents.

One follower wrote, “You are definitely fall ready and glowing like the sun.”

Another person said, “You are just beautiful and God is so very good. can’t wait to see pics!”

Earlier this month, Lauren Duggar’s family and friends held a baby shower for her. She shared plenty of photos of the festivities, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed.

Lauren and Josiah are spending some alone time together as well before their daughter gets here. She shared an Instagram photo a few days ago of Josiah sitting across from her at a restaurant proudly saying that she is thankful that she gets to call him her husband.

The reality stars lost their first baby, a boy named Asa, almost a year ago due to a miscarriage. Lauren’s second pregnancy has supposedly not had any issues besides the usual irritations that go along with the territory.

The new season of Counting On is coming up in just about three weeks. TLC had announced the official premiere date as Tuesday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET. Lauren Duggar may have her baby before the season is over. Even if she hasn’t, the network usually airs a special birth episode anyway.