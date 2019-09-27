‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Is A Sight In Skimpy Red Swimsuit

Abigail Ratchford didn’t earn the nickname “Queen of Curves” for nothing.

The fitness model took to Instagram this week to share a series of shots of herself rocking a revealing red swimsuit with a large red hat to match. The pictures drew a huge reaction from Abigail’s fans, who had a hard time helping her pick which one looked the best.

“I love these babe,” one fan wrote.

“Impossible choice look stunningly beautiful in both,” another added.

The photos seemed to be a promotion for Diet Coke, showing Abigail clutching a can in both of the shots. The model has used her platform and her large reach to build a self-marketing empire, frequently using her Instagram page to pitch products to her 9 million followers.

It has likely become a very lucrative career. Social media experts say the industry pay standard for Instagram models is $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, meaning Abigail can make close to six figures with just a single post. As social media expert Joe Gagliese told Vox in a story about Instagram influencers, some companies find it’s a better strategy to pay Instagram models to promote their products rather than dedicate much larger sums to big-name celebrities and athletes.

“These influencers have moved into celebrity territory,” he said. “An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers.”

Loading...

Ratchford, the Los Angeles model who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has her own strategy for building her stature in the industry. Though she’s made her name as a fitness model, Abigail said she hopes to establish a following across the fashion and beauty worlds as well, eventually building her own company around the brand she’s created for herself.

“I want to have my own brand and do beauty, lingerie, and come out with other products,” Ratchford told Men’s Fitness, via Muscle and Fitness. “I want to eventually move towards a big company or some different businesses. I’ve produced calendars and skate decks and I have really great fans that are super loyal to me. I want to make some big moves this year.”

It’s taken a lot of work for Abigail to get to that point. The model gives fans a glimpse of the intensive workouts that she uses to stay looking Instagram-ready, which has helped to earn her the moniker “Queen of Curves.”

Those who want to see more from Abigail Ratchford can check out her Instagram page.