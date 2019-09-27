Emily Ratajkowski Looks Insanely Hot In Skintight Bodysuit As She Takes Puppy For A Stroll

Even the most normal daily task turns out to be a sexy endeavor for Emily Ratajkowski.

The model was spotted taking her puppy Colombo for a stroll in New York City, and while her outfit was quite simple and casual, it still left very little to the imagination. Emily flaunted her insanely fit physique in a skintight black romper, showcasing her tiny waist and long legs in the sportsy ensemble.

She was pictured while out and about with her four-legged friend, who is no longer the tiny pup that fans were used to seeing all over her social media, as he has grown massively in a short period of time. The photos of her outing were posted on Splash News’ official Instagram page, with Emrata looking like the proudest owner as she walked her furry pal under the bright sun of NYC.

She completed her look with small black shoulder purse, and protected her eyes from the strong sun rays with matching black eyeglasses. She also sported some comfortable-looking white Adidas sneakers with the classic three black stripes on the sides. The 28-year-old appeared to be largely without makeup, and she wore her signature long brunette locks down in a slightly disheveled style with a center part.

Earlier this week, the Inamorata Woman founder took to her own Instagram page to share a snap of herself, her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their “son” Colombo at an art exhibit by one of her friends. As reported by The Inquisitr, the adorable pup was apparently featured in the art project, and the family-of-three did not miss the chance of snapping a photo all together at the event.

Loading...

“Our son, Colombo, was immortalized by my good friend and favorite artist @grantlevylucero in his first NY show entitled “Pedigree”. Colombo is incredibly honored and we are so proud,” she captioned the picture.

In the shot, Emily is seen wearing a gray sweater tucked into a pair of super short denim shorts, as well as her usual white trainers. She is also carrying what looks like a denim jacket, and she has Colombo’s leash attached to her shorts. Her hubby also looks very handsome in a tight dark blue t-shirt and blue pants, as well as a pair of gray sneakers.

Colombo is seen chilling next to the couple, who are posing in front of the particular art piece in which their puppy is featured — consisting of a large pink vase with his cute face painted on it.