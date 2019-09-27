Kelly Clarkson Is Chasing Oprah Winfrey’s Crown As Queen Of Daytime Television

Kelly Clarkson is chasing Oprah Winfrey’s crown as the Queen of Daytime Television after her talker and variety series The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted to blockbuster ratings, but can she really upset the woman who reigned afternoons on television for over 20 years?

Fox News reported that Clarkson’s talk show debut had the biggest daytime audience since Oprah Winfrey ended her eponymous talk show in 2012. The two share a formula for success, which is as a relatable person that viewers can turn to for a respite from their busy day and to perhaps, learn something new in the process.

Fox News quoted Danny Astoria, the former publicist for daytime TV talk show host Wendy Williams who revealed his take on why he believes Clarkson will have success in the business. “As a publicist, I used to book on The Oprah Winfrey Show and there will only be one Oprah. But for someone new, I think that Kelly is a fun person, she is really good. I think people find Kelly to be relatable.”

She still may have a while to go before she snatches the crown altogether, as it appears her good friend Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which just debuted its 17th season, appears to be the go-to-place where celebrities feel most comfortable promoting their latest projects or speaking about personal issues.

“Ellen has, in terms of ratings, in terms of that regular talk show space, has filled that vacuum, that void left by Oprah a little bit,” said Astoria to Fox News.

The Inquisitr recently published an article which stated The Kelly Clarkson Show ranks 4th among 14 new and returning syndicated talk shows, behind long-running series The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, and Dr. Phil. She also came in ahead of two other new talkers, The Tamron Hall Show, and Mel Robbins.

Clarkson, who is also a coach on The Voice, appears to be having a blast on her talk show, in spite of the extra workload, it has added to her already packed schedule. She is also a hands-on mother to children River Rose and Remington Alexander and a stepmother to husband Brandon Blackstock’s two children, Savannah, and Seth from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Perhaps more important then the professional accolades Clarkson has received over the years since being thrust into the public eye as the first winner of American Idol in 2002 is motherhood.

That’s not to say that she doesn’t have her share of mommy guilt. She revealed in an interview with Redbook Magazine that although she loves working, she finds the time spent away from her family difficult. Still, she feels she is doing her children a service by allowing them to see that a woman can do whatever she sets her mind to. Clarkson remarked that she thinks it is important for her two daughters as well as her sons, to see a woman is capable of kicking a** while also being a kicka** mom.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.