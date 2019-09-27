Stefflon Don Debuts New Look While In Low-Cut Swimsuit

Stefflon Don has debuted a new look on Instagram and it seems her followers are loving it.

The “Phone Down” hitmaker shared two images of her in dreadlocks. The brunette beauty is known for changing her hairstyle all the time and decided to show her fans a new look she is sporting. Stefflon is wearing her hair down while fiercely staring into the camera lens. She has on a low-cut swimsuit which shows off her bare chest and cleavage. In the second photo attached, she has lifted her hand to her face, showing off her red long nails and sparkly jewelry. The “Senseless” rapper appears to have on a silver diamond watch, a bracelet, and a ring.

The eye-catching new look has gone down a treat with her fans as the post has racked up over 275,000 likes within 18 hours.

“Steffy with the good hair,” one user wrote.

“You are gorgeous,” another shared.

“Almost fell down the stairs, man,” a third mentioned.

“I love this look on you!!” a fourth fan remarked.

“This look is everything,” a fifth follower commented adding multiple eye-heart faces and flame emoji.

Stefflon is known for her many killer fashion looks on social media. Last month, The Inquisitr reported the “Pretty Girl” songstress wearing an animal print catsuit which was low-cut and skintight.

She is currently dating Nigerian artist Burna Boy. It was rumored that the pair had split up after videos of Burna and his ex-girlfriend appeared online. However, Stefflon put everything to rest when she stated in an Instagram Story that the videos were old, per Capital Xtra.

“OLD OLD VIDEOS. Please let it rest. We good over here,” she wrote.

In June, the pair attended the BET Awards. On the carpet, Don wore a revealing outfit which displayed her chest and legs. Her hair was blonde and in a long bob and didn’t get left unnoticed, which The Inquisitr noted.

On the night, Burna Boy took home the Best International Act award which Stefflon was nominated for last year.

Loading...

In 2018, Stefflon won Best New Artist at the NME Awards and was nominated for Best Collaboration for “Ding-A-Ling” with Skepta.

On Spotify, she currently has over 8 million monthly listeners.

To date, she has released two mixtapes – Real Ting Mixtape and Secure.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with many high-profile names including Demi Lovato, Sean Paul, French Montana, and Mariah Carey to name a few.

To keep up to date with Stefflon Don, follow her Instagram account.