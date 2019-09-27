‘One Piece’ Chapter 957 Reveals Pirate King Gol D. Roger’s ‘First And Greatest Enemy’

One Piece Chapter 957 featured some of the most powerful characters in the world of One Piece, including the Four Emperors of the Sea – Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks, Beast Pirates captain Kaido, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin, and Blackbeard Pirates captain Marshall D. Teach-, late Emperor and Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate, late Pirate King and Roger Pirates captain Gol D. Roger, and the leader of the legendary Rocks Pirates, Rocks D. Xebec. Most of the pirates mentioned were already known by One Piece fans, except Rocks D. Xebec.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, Sengoku told the Marines about the legendary Rocks Pirates. The group was formed when a band of pirates gathered on the Pirate Island Beehive for a particular “get-rich-quick scheme.” The Rocks Pirates has Rocks D. Xebec as their leader and has strong members like Big Mom, Kaido, Whitebeard, Golden Lion Shiki, Silver Axe, Captain John, and Wang Zhi.

With all those prominent figures in one ship, it’s not surprising why the Rocks Pirates was considered as the strongest crew in the world. Though One Piece Chapter 957 didn’t provide any specific information regarding the power Rocks D. Xebec possessed, Sengoku labeled him as the “first and greatest enemy” of Roger. Like every powerful pirate in the world, Rocks D. Xebec also dreamt of becoming the Pirate King.

According to One Piece Chapter 957, Rocks D. Xebec and Roger had the opportunity to test each other’s strength at the God Valley, an island which no longer existed in the world map. Roger and his crew teamed up with then-Navy Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp to protect the Celestial Dragons and their slaves from the Rocks Pirates. Roger and Garp succeeded to defeat Rocks D. Xebec and his legendary pirate group in the battle which is currently known as the God Valley Incident.

As a result of his victory over the Rocks Pirates, Garp became known as the “Hero of the Marines.” Since then, Garp has been receiving offers from the World Government to become a Navy Admiral, but he hasn’t shown any interest in taking the position. As Sengoku revealed, becoming a Navy Admiral would put someone under the direct control of the Celestial Dragons.

Rocks D. Xebec may already be dead, but the Rocks Pirates continue to grow in power. In One Piece Chapter 957, Navy Fleet Admiral Akainu and all the Marines have already learned about the formation of an alliance between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom in the Land of Wano. Akainu called it the “second coming” of the Rocks Pirates.