Olivia Newton John Honored By John Travolta With Touching Instagram Post

Olivia Newton-John was honored by her longtime pal of over 40 years, John Travolta when the legendary screen and television star posted a sweet throwback photo with a touching caption to Instagram in honor of the singing superstar’s 71st birthday on September 26.

John shared a photo of the two on the set of the 1978 movie Grease, where their personal and professional connection began, adding a sweet caption where he shared his true feelings about their friendship.

The couple met on the set of the film where they played teenagers Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsen, a girl and a boy from the different sides of the tracks who found something special in one another and fell in love despite all odds.

Since the film’s debut, John and Olivia have remained friends. In an interview with Us Weekly that was published in August of this year, John revealed that he and Olivia continue to look towards the future for a possible collaboration of their talents.

Said the actor to Us Weekly, “We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time. It’s wonderful… If I go to see her at her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

He also said in the same interview that his pal was “doing great” despite her ongoing cancer battle, saying that he was “so proud of her.”

The twosome also starred together in the 1983 film Two of a Kind.

Olivia revealed her third battle against breast cancer in September 2018. She tries to find the silver linings in her life despite her health struggles and admitted to Us Weekly that although she looks for the positivity in every situation she is human and has her moments of “fear” and “anxiety” like anyone else. She noted that as she continues to battle cancer she chooses to look forward to the future instead of lamenting about her situation.

The legendary Australian export also shared the mantra she uses to get through her daily struggles, which is that a person can create their own world by what they think. She believes that if a person thinks dark thoughts they create a dark world and if they create positive thoughts, they create a positive world.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Olivia recently shared a very personal photo to Instagram taken two weeks before her birthday where she was seen standing alongside Oprah Winfrey, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, and Herman’s Hermits singer Peter Noone. Olivia and Oprah appear to have maintained a friendship that began over 20 years ago when the singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer and appeared on Oprah’s show to talk about her diagnosis as a way to inform and educate viewers of the then-top rated syndicated talk show.

John has already had three feature films premiere in 2019. Olivia continues to work on her health after breaking her sacrum and having to learn to walk again.