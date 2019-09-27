2020 Presidential Polls Show Big Trouble For Donald Trump As Impeachment Looms

With the impeachment inquiry looming, Donald Trump could have a new problem to contend with — his sinking stature in 2020 presidential polls.

This week, a new poll spelled trouble for the president in a key battleground state. The University of Mary Washington’s poll of Virginia voters shows that Trump is trailing all of his potential Democratic rivals by significant margins, WVTF reported.

The poll showed that Trump is behind former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points, the largest margin of all Democratic contenders, though every potential Democratic candidate also topped Trump in the poll as well. Pollsters said that Trump’s chances of winning the once-red state could be sinking.

“The way that you win Virginia statewide is you win in the suburbs, and Trump may not be the best candidate for Republicans who are trying to do that,” Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at University of Mary Washington, told WVTF.

Farnsworth added that there simply aren’t enough voters in the rural areas where Trump dominates to make up for the state’s quickly growing suburban population.

To make matters worse, the poll was conducted before the Ukraine scandal erupted and Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions. The president reportedly pressed Ukraine into launching an investigation into the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, who Trump accused of corruption in Ukraine.

Though Ukraine officials have said that there was no wrongdoing on Hunter Biden’s part through his business dealings in the country, Trump has continued to launch public accusations of corruption on the part of both Joe and Hunter Biden. He is accused of undertaking a campaign to withhold military funding in an attempt to press Ukraine into investigating the Biden family, then taking actions to conceal these actions as well as a phone call with the Ukrainian president. Democrats in Congress have now launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

While early polls show support for Trump’s impeachment is on the rise, other presidential polls show he is sinking in comparison to his potential Democratic foes in hypothetical 2020 matchups. Earlier this month, an ABC News/Washington Post survey showed Trump losing in hypothetical matchups to Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Loading...

After the poll was released, Trump to take to Twitter to complain.

“In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election,” Trump wrote.