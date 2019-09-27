Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In The Tiniest Bikini In Ibiza Throwback Photo

Candice is showing some skin in a skimpy bikini.

Candice Swanepoel is very leaving little to the imagination in a throwback shot shared to Instagram as she spent some quality time with her sons. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off a whole lot of skin in a throwback photo posted to her Instagram account on September 26 as she held on tight to 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel, who she shares with Hermann Nicoli.

The snap, which she revealed in the caption was a throwback from a recent vacation to Africa, featured Candice in the tiniest maroon two-piece made up of a pair of tiny high-waisted string bottoms and an equally skimpy matching triangle top.

Her two boys went totally natural as they ditched the clothing for the photo posted online by their mom, as she held little Ariel in her arms while Anaca played around by her feet.

In the caption, Swanepoel sweetly referred to her two young sons as being #mytribe.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the body confident model, with many letting the world famous supermodel know just how much they loved the family shot she uploaded to her Instagram account this week.

“Beautiful with [your] cute sons,” one person wrote with several heart emoji.

Another Instagram user shared a heart emoji and a face with hearts for eyes as they told Candice that they had, “No words.”

“This is beautiful,” a third person added, while another wrote, “Beautiful family.”

The model revealed that the photo was actually taken by professional photographer Jerome Duran, who she tagged in the snap.

As The Inquisitr previously reported this week, the latest look at her bikini body came as she also posted another seriously hot shot of herself in another skimpy two-piece.

The same day, she shared a stunning photo of herself in a tiny light pink triangle string bikini top, which she paired with tiny metallic shorts as she posed while seemingly taking a safari ride.

The snap was shared to promote a new collection from her own swimwear brand, Tropic of C, which the South African beauty described as being “a love letter to Africa.”

Speaking of the collection in a recent interview with Forbes, Candice explained, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

“It’s about the way the product makes you feel when it’s on. I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ – I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient,” Swanepoel added.