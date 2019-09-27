Sarah Jessica Parker Is Swallowed In Enormous Hot Pink Gown At NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

The 'Sex and the City' star pulled a Carrie Bradshaw at the NYC annual gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her fashion finesse, but she may have outdone herself this time. The Sex and the City star arrived at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in Manhattan wearing a larger-than-life, fuschia ball gown.

Parker, 54, turned heads when she turned up at the event held the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center wearing the hot pink, ruffled gown that practically swallowed her tiny frame.

Parker’s gown featured a bustier-style top with a ruched bodice, puffed sleeves, an overflowing skirt, and hefty train. According to Just Jared, the regal gown is by Zac Pose from his Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

Parker paired the gown with a Tyler Ellis clutch and HStern jewelry. The HBO star’s hair was swept into a tight, high, ballerina-inspired bun which showed off her gorgeous diamond stud earrings.

While Parker’s elaborate gala gown was a head-turner, she managed to keep one detail of her outfit was well hidden. Underneath the voluminous gown, Parker was wearing mismatched shoes.

The Daily Mail posted photos and a video of Parker looking very mich like her Sex and the City alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, as she descended down the steps of her New York City brownstone on her way to the gala wearing mismatched heels. One shoe was a matching hot pink shade and the other was mustard yellow.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The Daily Mail notes that Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw purposely wore mismatched heels in the Season 3 SATC episode “Escape from New York.” While fans of the Emmy-winning HBO series were perplexed by the character’s mismatched shoes, it was all in good fun. Parker later told Instagram fans she pulled off the lighthearted fashion move with Sex and the City’s costume designer Patricia Field as they each chose one shoe for Carrie to wear.

In addition to Parker, the 2019 New York City Balet Fall Fashion gala was attended by a list of celebrities that included Andy Cohen, Amy Sedaris, Brooke Shields, Carrie Ann Inaba, Laverne Cox, and Kelly Ripa. SJP’s dress designer Zac Posen was also there.

Parker was more than just an attendee at the gala. The actress, designer, and wine guru is a loyal supporter of the New York City Ballet. Earlier this week, Parker announced that she temporarily joined the popular celebrity video message service Cameo to help raise funds for the NYC Ballet gala. Parker posted several personalized messages as she raised thousands of dollars for her cause.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s most recent TV series, Divorce, recently ended its three-season run on HBO. Parker recently launched her own wine line, Invivo x SJP, which features a New Zealand sauvignon blanc.