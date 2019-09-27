Khloe Kardashian Steps Out In L.A. Shortly After Ex Tristan Thompson Leaves Her Another Thirsty Comment

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq did exactly what two best friends do on a day filled with whirlwind emotions: they caught up on all the gossip.

The two besties were spotted hanging out at lunchtime in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26, just shortly after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received yet another flirty comment from her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan left his baby mother a comment under her latest Instagram selfie, which showed Khloe basking in the sunlight. He wrote, “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond,” but her eagle-eyed followers promptly caught the compliment and were quick to stand up for Khloe and accuse the 28-year-old of being manipulative.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know, the former couple split up earlier this year after it emerged that Tristan had cheated on the reality TV star with Kylie Jenner’s childhood friend, Jordyn Woods. This wasn’t the first time he was caught in an infidelity scandal, as Khloe had already forgiven him once for cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their baby daughter in April 2018.

And now, it seems like he is trying his luck yet again. Prior to the “diamond” comment, Tristan had also praised his ex’s beauty by dubbing her Anna Nicole Smith-inspired snap “perfection.” So when Khloe was spotted hanging out with Malika this week, it is safe to assume that the two BFFs may have been discussing Tristan’s ongoing flattery.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe and Malika were pictured grabbing lunch at Il Cielo Restaurant in Beverly Hills, where they were shooting for KUWTK before moving on to The Beverly Hilton Hotel. They both looked stunning in their chic ensembles, with Khloe rocking a skintight white top and baggy dark gray pants underneath a long latte-colored coat. She completed the look with some vertiginous white heels and dark shades, and had her long blonde locks up in a sleek ponytail.

Malika opted for some brighter colors, sporting a pair of jeans and a white and blue shirt, as well as similar heeled boots to Khloe’s but in a caramel color. She also carried a cute blue micro purse as she walked alongside her bestie. While fans will have to wait to find out what the duo were talking about, it is unlikely that the Good American founder is considering taking Tristan back after everything he’s put her through.

“At the end of the day, Khloe has been through the toughest times with Tristan already and there’s nothing he can do or say to win her back at this point,” a source told HL, adding, “Khloe could never imagine getting back with him.”