NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Cancel Scheduled Workout With Joakim Noah

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled a workout with Joakim Noah, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Given that the team is in need of a backup center for Ivica Zubac, Noah is a logical candidate as he would be a good fit for the squad. With the Clippers aiming to finalize their roster ahead of training camp, they have been evaluating a number of potential signings.

There’s been mutual interest between Noah and the Clippers, which eventually led to this week’s player assessment. However, there was a sudden change of plans with the workout being called off, as two NBA sources told Heavy. While no specific reason had been given, the sources did also state that “any workout will be postponed.”

Noah may have to sit on the sidelines until the 2019-20 NBA season kicks off, just as he did this last year when he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. There are very few alternatives left for Noah at the moment, especially if he intends to play for a contender. Prior to his most recent run with the Grizzlies, many fans believed that Noah wouldn’t return to the NBA due to a disappointing stint with the New York Knicks. But the two-time NBA All-Star bounced back with a solid campaign for the Grizzlies.

During the summer, Noah was also contacted by the Los Angeles Lakers to audition for an open roster spot. They took a different direction with the signing of Dwight Howard. Based on Noah’s showings in the 2018-19 NBA season, he deserves to get another look by a team now that he is once again motivated to play basketball.

Loading...

In his prime years, Noah left it all on the floor every single game to make the Chicago Bulls a top seed in the Eastern Conference. He was named as the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning an appearance on the 2014 All-NBA First Team. His career was affected by nagging injuries, a bad situation with the Knicks, and some questionable decisions away from the court.

Noah’s most recent run as a member of the Grizzlies proved that he is ready to contribute at a high level once again. Most contenders will likely keep their options open for the time being in case some players get released in the near future. There is a possibility that the Clippers may still consider bringing in Noah since the market is currently lacking in enticing names.