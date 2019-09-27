‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Gets A Gift

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 27 brings a new old job for Kevin. Plus, Phyllis asks, and she receives when Adam makes a hasty decision.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets an unexpected gift from Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam is heartbroken over Victor (Eric Braeden). He never meant for his father to die. Instead, Adam planned to weaken The Mustache, and then take over Newman Enterprises to show his dad, who is the boss. However, as far as Adam knows, things went terribly wrong, and now, he can longer stand to stay and watch everything. Phyllis is not pleased because she wanted in on helping Adam dismantle Newman. However, Adam is unmoved by Phyllis’s desire to be in on his devious plan.

Certainly, Phyllis knows that if you don’t ask, then you won’t receive. So, when she realizes that Adam there is no hope of Adam abandoning his plan to leave town, she asks if she can have his penthouse. Adam certainly has no love lost for Phyllis given her recent betrayal, but for now, aside from Connor (Judah Mackey), Phyllis is Adam’s only ally, dubious as she may be. All Adam can do to Phyllis is say no, but he surprises Phyllis and says yes instead.

Unfortunately for Connor, Adam remains unmoved when Connor begs him to stay. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is furious when Adam reveals that he is going to leave, and she thinks her ex-husband is incredibly selfish. As for Connor, all he wants is his dad, but Adam doesn’t change his mind until he gets a text and realizes that Victor isn’t really dead and he’s been duped. Even so, The Inquisitr reported that Adam ends up shocking Victor.

Loading...

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gets his job back with the police department. He used to work at the Genoa City Police Department, and now that Kevin can stay around Genoa City, he realizes he needs a job. Plus, Kevin is dead set on getting some digital proof that Adam, and not Victoria (Amelia Heinle), is the one who orchestrated Victor’s pill switch. Luckily for Kevin, Paul (Doug Davidson) needs a good computer guy, so he rehires Kevin. Unfortunately for Paul (or perhaps, fortunately), it’s highly likely Kevin will put his hacking skills to use as soon as he possibly can. He is settling back into life in town, and he and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are enjoying living their life using their real names again.