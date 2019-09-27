Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Brooke Go To War Over Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 27, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will go head-to-head. And it seems as if Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may be caught in the middle of all this drama.

Brooke Finds Thomas In Her House

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas and Brooke will have a showdown. Brooke doesn’t want him at her house because of all the pain that he has caused her family. In fact, she believes that he should spend time in jail for hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

So, when Brooke sees Thomas in her home, all hell will break loose, according to SheKnows Soaps. She doesn’t believe that he is getting the mental help that he needs and doesn’t believe that he is a safe person to be around. In fact, Brooke thinks that Thomas should not be allowed to see Douglas. She previously mentioned that she thinks Hope would be a better parent to the little boy.

Thomas Wants Ridge In His Corner

Thomas went to Brooke’s house to pay his son a visit. However, instead of a tearful reunion between father and son, Thomas berated Douglas for ratting him out. He harassed Douglas and told the little boy that he had defied him and tried to make him feel guilty that he no longer has a job or a home.

When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) appeared, he lied to his father. Thomas told Ridge that he was just telling Douglas how much he missed him. It appears as if Thomas can still manipulate his father at will, because Ridge feels guilty about his childhood.

Later, Thomas told Ridge that he resented that he had been exiled from their lives. Although Ridge defended his wife’s position, he also believed that Thomas regretted his actions. Thomas wanted to know if he can count on Ridge to support him.

Brooke & Thomas Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will become heated between stepmother and stepson. Brooke previously vowed to keep Douglas away from Thomas, and he will confront her about it. Brooke won’t back down and will reaffirm her belief that Douglas deserves better. However, spoilers promise that Thomas will find a way to form a rift between the Logan and Forrester families. Is there a custody battle on the horizon?

Loading...

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will find a way to manipulate his father. It appears as if Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) may learn of Ridge’s night with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Thomas will then have the perfect weapon to use against his father to manipulate him into doing his bidding. First on Thomas’ agenda is the top job at Forrester Creations. And with Ridge forced to take his son’s side, it appears as if Thomas will get what he wants.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.