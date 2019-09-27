‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Amanda Crashes Elena’s Party

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, September 26, featured Amanda crashing Elena’s party. Plus, Lola bonded with Theo while Kyle reconnected with Summer, and Sharon admitted to Rey that she wants a new beginning.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) had her birthday party at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Devon (Bryton James), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) celebrated with Elena. However, when Amanda (Mishael Morgan) crashed, the mood went sour.

Mariah saw Amanda before Devon could warn her, and she was shaken by the Hilary look alike. Ultimately, Amanda said that Chance can’t make it to Genoa City, but he is sending some information to prove that Katherine’s other will is a fraud. Elena cut her party short, and later she wished for the situation to be resolved quickly. Mariah cried over Hilary to Tessa. Plus, Abby worried to Nate about how everybody will feel when they realize the Newman’s hoax about Victor (Eric Braeden) dying.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) visited Lola (Sasha Calle) at Society. He wanted her help in winning back Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) friendship. Lola was chopping vegetables, and she cut herself. Theo fainted at the sight of Lola’s blood, and the two managed to bond over Theo’s unexpected squeamishness. Lola agreed to help Theo as long as he agreed to respect her marriage. She also promised to keep it secret that he’s a scaredy-cat.

At Jabot, Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) reminisced about what a legend Victor was since Summer still doesn’t know her family’s secret. Kyle told Summer she should go home, but she admitted that work is her happy place right now. Kyle called Summer his good luck charm, and later Summer told Jack (Peter Bergman) about Kyle being so nice to her. Jack mentioned that maybe Summer is just now noticing the type of guy that Kyle has become.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) caught up with each other at Crimson Lights. Sharon admitted that she went to see Adam (Mark Grossman) about Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She sadly told her ex-boyfriend that Adam sent her away, and Sharon realized that he is a lost cause. Sharon admitted that giving up on Adam felt like a failure, and she struggled with it.

Of course, Rey thought that Sharon set herself free by letting Adam go. Sharon admitted that she should've listened to Rey from the start. Sharon let Rey know that she's ready for a fresh start.