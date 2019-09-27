Gwen Stefani, 49, Rocks Sparkly Blue Corset To Sing Classic Hit, ‘Don’t Speak,’ In New Video

Gwen Stefani proved that she’s still got the vocal range to sing the chorus of one of her most popular hits, “Don’t Speak.” The 49-year-old pop and ska icon uploaded a video of herself performing the song to Instagram on Thursday while wearing a sparkly blue corset and she looks and sounds like she hasn’t aged a day since the track was released in the 1990s.

Fans shared their appreciation for the performance from the comments section.

“Timeless classic,” one fan wrote.

“This song made me fall in love with you!!” another gushed.

“Still KILLING it!” a third said.

One fan shared a memory of her singing the song from the 1990s.

“I still love the way you delivered the end of the song on the Tragic Kingdom taped Anaheim show in 97,” they recalled. “The way you sang that will never be replicated. It’s was perfection frozen in time.”

As The Inquisitr reported, this isn’t the first time that she’s sang the song in a clip featured on her page. Just a day ago she shared a clip of her singing the No Doubt classic with her fellow judges from The Voice, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The clip currently has over 1 million views and close to 5,000 comments.

As Songfacts notes, the final version of the song is about the break up between Gwen Stefani and No Doubt’s bassist, Tony Kanal. But as The Independent reports, “Don’t Speak” was originally more upbeat and about more lighthearted subject matter. That changed once the relationship ended. According to The Independent, the song was not received well by the band’s ska-loving fanbase. As a result, it was initially released overseas first.

No Doubt performed the song on Saturday Night Live which propelled their album to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in 1996. The song went No. 1 in the U.K. in early 1997.

Loading...

It’s clear that “Don’t Speak” hasn’t lost its cultural relevance, even though it was released more than 20 years ago.

But Gwen Stefani’s love life has certainly changed since the ’90s. Her aforementioned relationship with country singer Blake Shelton appears to be going well. The cuteness of their relationship has caused several fans to speculate that there might be a wedding on the horizon. As The Inquisitr noted, John Legend recently asked Blake when he planned to pop the question.

“Let’s do it right now!” he joked while looking at Gwen.