Kelly Ripa Is An Art Deco Goddess In Green At The New York City Ballet Gala

Kelly Ripa looked absolutely stunning last night attending the New York City Ballet Gala. The co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan knew how to turn heads wearing a beautiful green flowy gown that made her look like a goddess.

The blonde beauty had often been an attendee at the prestigious annual event, and even posted a throwback to Instagram earlier that evening. In the picture, she wowed in a metallic fishtail dress and expressed her excitement at what she was going to wear this year.

Her choice certainly did not disappoint.

The gown, despite having romantic vibes due to to its flowing nature, also had art deco elements. Along with a crewneck neckline, the dress featured pleated detailing up and down the side, with a 20s inspired diamond shaped panel in the center.

The skirt of the dress began at Ripa’s waist, and cascaded down to meet at a point before the a-line nature of the bottom took hold. As a sleeveless gown, it ably showed off the former soap actress’s toned arms. In addition, the color of the dress made her eyes pop.

Ripa finished off the look with a tight sleek bun, statement dangling earrings, a tennis bracelet, and some rings.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The annual event often draws a number of famous famous, and this year included guests like Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox.

In addition to a luxurious dinner, the gala also includes a number of performances. Last year, audiences were blown away to a ballet scene set to the music of Kanye’s latest album, Ye.

However, though Ripa may have been an audience member last night, she is no stranger to dabbling in ballet herself. Earlier this month, the blonde beauty was one of the 306 people who gathered by Lincoln Center to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe (per People).

The previous record of 245 had been set in Orlando in 2011.

Ripa was joined by Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside, both principle dancers with the American Ballet Theatre, as well as Tiler Peck, Lauren Lovette and Maria Kowroski, principle dancers with the New York City Ballet.

Ripa would likely have seen Peck, Lovette, and Kowroski at yesterday’s gala.

“I think a minute is a lot longer than you think it is, if you’re doing anything and trying to do it well,” Ripa said of the En Pointe challenge, which was part of Live With Kelly and Ryan’s “Record Breaker Week.”

“My plan is to smile a lot, and I think that if you’re looking at my teeth, you won’t notice my feet,” she joked at the time. “That’s a good plan, right?”