Former Olympian McKayla Maroney Returns To Social Media In Sexy Purple Spandex: ‘Caring Less, Doing More’

McKayla Maroney’s return to Twitter is nothing short of fire.

As those who follow the former Olympic gymnast on social media know, the 23-year-old has been mostly absent from Twitter since 2018. After making only a few occasional posts — including a photo she shared on July 27, 2018 — Maroney appears to be jumping back onto the social platform with a bang.

Earlier this week, the former member of the Fierce Five Olympic gymnast squad sizzled in two new snaps.

In the double-photo update, the brunette beauty poses against her truck outside. The photo on the left shows the stunner playfully putting her hand in her mouth, looking over her shoulder into the camera. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled. She is also sporting a beautiful face of makeup, which includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, mascara, and lipstick.

Maroney’s insanely gorgeous figure is on full display in a tight-fitting black shirt, along with a pair of tiny purple spandex that show off her toned legs and booty. In the photo on the right, the former gymnast smiles for the camera. Since the snap was shared on Maroney’s Twitter account, it’s earned the athlete a ton of attention — racking up more than 10,000 favorites, 800-plus comments and 400 retweets.

Some Twitter users commented on the sexy shot to let Maroney know that she looks amazing, with countless others raving over her killer body. A few fans were seemingly left speechless, only commenting with a series of reaction GIFs and emoji.

“You are the sexiest woman alive. Cute, fashionable and lovely,” one fan wrote.

“Good to have you back McKayla,” another Twitter user raved.

“But girl where have you been we’ve missed you wtf..,” another follower wrote.

i don't ever think twice when it feels right pic.twitter.com/KpaB6T8tJd — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) August 8, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr this past year, Maroney suffered a tough loss when her father, Mike Maroney, died. On Twitter, the gymnast shared a photo of her and her dad to announce his passing. In the image, the father-daughter duo stood in front of a pool and wrapped their arms around one another, wearing a smile on their faces. Along with the picture, Maroney shared the sad news that her 59-year-old father had passed away.

“Love u dad. I can’t believe it’s real. I don’t want to,” Maroney wrote in the caption of the post. “I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad.”

Maroney did not reveal how her father passed away, but fans flooded her Twitter page with an overwhelming amount of support.