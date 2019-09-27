Hillary Clinton Calls Donald Trump A ‘Corrupt Human Tornado’ Who Won’t Win In 2020

Clinton also doubled down on her opinion that President Donald Trump invited foreign adversaries to influence the 2016 election outcome.

During the taping of an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, which will air September 29, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton unloaded on President Donald Trump, her 2016 presidential election rival.

According to CNN, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton were asked a wide range of questions during the interview, many of them centered around Trump and the upcoming 2020 presidential election. In one of her responses, she told Pauley how she felt after the stunning result on election night in November 2016 and accused the president of some level of foul play.

“You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” Clinton said. “And so I know that he knows, that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened,” Clinton explained.

Clinton was also asked if she thought it would be more difficult for a female candidate to win in 2020.

“Well, I hope not, and I don’t think so — because the objective is to field whoever is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump,” she replied.

She doubled down on her opinion that something shady took place during the 2016 election and accused Trump of being a “direct threat” and a “clear and present danger” to the rule of law and America’s standing in the world.

“I believe that, look there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again,” Clinton said. “And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game.”

She also weighed in on a chant that typically breaks out at Trump rallies of “lock her up,” explaining that it doesn’t upset her because she believes Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president.

At a Thursday night appearance at the National Abortion Rights Action League, she went on to blast Trump’s actions as the United States president, claiming he came into office as a corrupt businessman, as well as charging that the president worked with foreign adversaries to meddle in the 2016 election.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

According to CBS News, Clinton also claimed she thinks Trump knew about the various tactics used to sway the 2016 election outcome, including hacking attempts, voter suppression and voter purging.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Clinton recently joined a long list of Democrats in calling for Trump’s impeachment in the wake of what many consider alarming revelations in the Ukraine phone call controversy. Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton was initially resistant to move forward with a call for impeachment, but claimed the Ukraine scandal is what pushed her over the edge.

A vast majority of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including front-runner and former vice president Joe Biden, have also publicly called for or implied that Trump should be impeached.