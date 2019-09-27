Britney Spears Flaunts Tight Abs In Multiple Crop Tops For New Video: ‘Don’t You Just Love Polka Dots’

On Thursday night, Britney Spears shared a new video on Instagram that shows off her outfits. In the clip, the pop superstar rocks two polka crop tops, which have billowing sleeves that show off her tight abdominal muscles. One top is brown with white dots, and the other top is yellow. The “Toxic” singer paired the ensembles with a pair of tiny gray shorts.

Britney’s adoring fans cheered her on from the comments section.

“POLKA-HOTTIE!” one fan quipped.

“Queen of [sic] bando tops!!!!!!” another follower gushed.

“Yaaaaas girl, looking HOT” a third fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Britney has tried on multiple outfits in a single Instagram video. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Britney recently posted a video that shows her switching from an orange bodycon dress to a more loose-fitting strapless dress, which is detailed with a frill at the bottom.

The video post currently has more than 2 million views and 10,000 comments.

The first comment featured under the post is from someone who is a big part of Britney’s life.

“Like a boss,” wrote Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

More recently, Britney uploaded a video of herself trying on a black bodycon dress for an outing with Sam. They were headed to the Daytime Beauty Awards, where Sam was being honored for his work in the fitness industry. In the clip, Britney dances around in the off-the-shoulder mini dress and shows off her new dark locks.

A subsequent video also showed Britney rocking red highlights.

As The Inquisitr noted, it appears that Britney did not stay to see Sam receive his award. A video posted by TMZ shows her abruptly walking away from the red carpet after a short round of photographs by the press.

Britney’s sudden departure from the event has raised new questions about the singer’s mental health — an issue that’s become the subject of several celebrity media headlines in the past couple of months.

Britney did a short stint in a mental health facility earlier this year. According to Britney’s camp, her stay at the institution was a way for the singer to cope with her father’s declining health. Up until recently, her father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator. The arrangement began in the late 2000s after the star suffered from multiple mental breakdowns. As Britney’s conservator, Jamie has significant control over his daughter’s life — including how her vast fortune is spent.

However, Britney’s time at the facility triggered speculation that Jamie was using the conservatorship to exploit his daughter. Concerns about Jamie’s behavior intensified after Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report against the Spears family patriarch. Kevin claimed that Jamie had physically assaulted his oldest son, Sean.

As the Metro reports, criminal charges will not be filed against Jamie due to a lack of evidence. He has also temporarily stepped down as his daughter’s conservator. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, will reportedly fill that role until early 2020.