Kate Hudson Is Red Hot In Sheer Minidress With Low Back

Actress Kate Hudson is feeling nostalgic for her “lion’s mane” hair in a sexy Throwback Thursday post on Instagram from Cosmopolitan. The share thrilled a good number of her 10.8 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress put her toned back and shoulders on display in the red hot minidress, which featured a low-cut back that started right above her rounded backside. Two small straps crossed her back, leaving much of that part of her body bare. The sheer frock ended inches below her curves.

In the image, Hudson posed to the side, looking back over one shoulder as the dress skimmed over her cleavage. The blonde bombshell’s hair flowed in waves down her back with wispy side-swept bangs setting off her gorgeous eyes. Light eye makeup, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and a soft pink lip let the actress’s hair and rocking body steal the show while accenting her features. She accessorized her look with small earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the caption, Hudson revealed that the throwback picture is from right before she buzzed her hair off. She called her luxurious locks a “lion’s mane.”

The photographer for the shoot, Max Abadian commented on Hudson’s smoking hot photo.

“Our first shoot together and one of MY FAVES. Love the whole series @katehudson,” he replied.

Her followers certainly appreciated the post with more than 37,000 of them hitting the “like” button in just a few minutes. Plus, more than 400 people took a moment to drop a comment on the actress’s sexy look.

Many felt that the actress singlehandedly defined the iconic “Lady in Red” look with the post. Others even felt that perhaps red is the new black, at least when a mini dress like this on a body like Hudson’s is in play.

“Redefining the little ‘red’ dress,” declared a follower.

“So pretty lady in red,” another wrote.

“Smokeshow,” another fan replied.

Some fans even christened the Almost Famous actress a queen, which certainly fit the mood of her post even though the lion is officially the king of the jungle. Others also pointed out how much they miss the actress’s long wavy hair.

“I miss your mane,” one lamented.

The unique fabric of the dress drew other interesting replies, with at least one fan pointing out that the texture and color of the frock reminding them of an iconic childhood snack.

“This dress looks like a Fruit Roll-Up,” wrote a creative follower.

