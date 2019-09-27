Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers To Lend Greta Thunberg A Car, Could Be His All-Electric Hummer

In a teaser clip for Swedish chat show, Skavlan, Greta Thunberg told the host that former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, offered to loan the teen his electric car for her campaign, Newsweek reported Thursday. While speaking with the show’s host, Erik Skavlan, Thunberg described it as one of the funniest offers of help she’s had from politicians, with Newsweek providing the translation.

“A lot of people have offered to lend us, for example, their electric car…one of the funniest offers I’ve received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to.”

The teen climate activist will use the vehicle to drive from her previous appointment at the U.N. summit in New York to the next stop in her itinerary which is Montréal, Canada. The Swedish youth has been avoiding the use of planes in her tour, arriving in New York after spending two weeks spanning the Atlantic Ocean on a sailing boat that left from Plymouth on the south coast of England. Even by that standard, an electric Hummer is one hell of a way to arrive.

During Thunberg’s speech at the U.N. summit on climate change, she scalded world leaders and accused them of stealing her dreams.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying.”

CBS News reported that Schwarzenegger teamed up with a European electric vehicle manufacturer named Kreisel to create an electric Hummer, though requests from the media are still waiting to hear back on confirmation that the electric car offered to Thunberg is one of the Hummers. Kreisel’s Hummer — which gets its name from the M998 Humvee military vehicle — emulates the older body of its Army-utilized inspiration rather than the civilian version created by AM General in the early 90s.

In another clip released from the Swedish show, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore appears on stage and — along with Skavlan and Thunberg — to discuss Donald Trump’s recent trolling of the teen on Twitter, per The Inquisitr, though Thunberg was apparently unfazed and even expecting Trump’s remarks. She later returned the trolling by modifying her Twitter account to fire shots back at the president.

The young climate change activist has been officially invited to the Montréal March against climate change which is due to take place on September 27 as part of a number of such events being held around the world that week. The invitation was extended by the Québecois climate group La Planète s’invite au Parlement. The group’s director, Ben Clarkson, described Thunberg as one of the loudest voices currently working to tackle climate change — a statement that’s tough to argue with after the teen’s efforts have seen her being Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in the 2019 ceremony.