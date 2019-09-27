WWE News: Major Update On Hall Of Famer’s Health Following Recent Hospitalization

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham had been rushed to hospital after suffering from a loss of breath. It was reported that the 76-year-old had experienced heart failure, and now the man himself has provided an update about his situation.

As quoted by Ringside News, Graham took to his Facebook account to thank his fans for their well wishes, while also confirming the extent of his current health issues.

“Hey fans, I am back home from the Mayo Clinic Hospital. I wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. I need rest right now but by this coming Sunday evening I will give all my Facebook fans an in-depth report on the status of my heart. All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure. I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life. I am keeping the faith and will fight!!!”

Graham has experienced recurring health issues since 2002, when he underwent surgery for a liver transplant. He was hospitalized once again in 2010 after experiencing more liver problems, but in 2013 his health worsened when he was hospitalized with double pneumonia and heart failure.

This latest development is sad news, as Graham is a legend within the business. Without him characters like Hulk Hogan wouldn’t exist. Not only was Graham a mentor to the Hulkster, but he also inspired his iconic look and gimmick.

Graham competed for the World Wide Wrestling Federation — which was the name of WWE during its original iteration — throughout the 1970s and 1980s. However, after becoming embroiled in a steroid scandal, his relationship with Vince McMahon became rocky.

Loading...

These days, however, his relationship with WWE is positive. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, which led to him making sporadic appearances afterwards for the rest of the decade. His most memorable skits saw him attack Jonathan Coachman, who was a primary heel announcer and authority figure at the time.

In 2015, WWE signed him to a Legend’s contract, which only requires him to make occasional non-wrestling appearances.

Hopefully the legendary superstar makes a speedy recovery, as recent times have not been the best for the health of some of wrestling’s most iconic performers. Last week, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan also had to be taken to a hospital due to his own medical issues.