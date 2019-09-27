Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Booty In Skintight Catsuit And Instagram Goes Wild

Camila Cabello revealed what she planned to do after slipping out of her curve-hugging costume.

Halloween is still over a month away, but Camila Cabello was one hot mummy during her recent concert in Miami.

As reported by Billboard, Camila’s September 25 show at The Fillmore Miami Beach was a private performance for a select group of Verizon Up Members. However, the “Scar Tissue” singer made sure to give the rest of her fans an up close look at the sexy costume that she rocked during the concert. In a series of snapshots that she posted on her Instagram page, the brunette beauty is rocking a skintight bodycon catsuit. The white garment is covered with white strips of fabric sewn together, and it features alternating nude cutouts on the side. It has a bustier top that shows off Camila’s tiny waist and accentuates her bust.

In one of the photos that Camila Cabello shared with her 40 million followers, she’s pictured with her back to the camera. She has her head turned to face the audience, and her right hand is on her hip. The snapshot provides her fans with a clear view of her peachy backside, so it should come as no surprise that a popular response to it was a peach emoji. There were also plenty of comments about her curves.

“Booty booty booty,” wrote one fan.

“I wanted to say that you got cake but you got the whole bakery,” another wrote.

Camila was also hailed as a “goddess” and “queen,” and her post earned her plenty of fire and heart-eye emojis. So far, her snapshot has received over 1 million likes.

However, it sounds like getting all that Insta-love wasn’t easy. According to her post’s caption, squeezing into that sexy mummy suit gave Camila a bit of an appetite; she revealed that she desperately wanted to devour three mouthwatering, cheesy ShackBurgers after taking off the curve-hugging garment.

In addition to making her hungry, Camila’s costume threw off her balance. In a second Instagram post, she revealed that she was “sucking in” her core as hard as she possibly could to keep from teetering over in the high heels that she was wearing. They were a pair of white platform ankle booties with chunky heels and clear sides. Her uncomfortable footwear also featured open toes and lace-up fronts that complemented her bondage-inspired, bandage bodysuit.

Those who attended Camila’s Miami concert weren’t treated to a surprise appearance by her musician boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but this didn’t stop her from performing their duet, “Señorita.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also sang the sexy song sans Shawn at the iHeartRadio Music Festival last week.

While Shawn Mendes couldn’t be in Miami with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello made sure to let her fans know that he was on her mind before her solo “Señorita” performance.

“I wish Shawn was here tonight, but y’all are gonna have to help me sing it,” she told the audience.