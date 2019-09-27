Elizabeth Warren Continues To Dodge The Question Of Whether She Will Raise Taxes On The Middle Class

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was pressed about whether her Medicare for All plan will result in a tax hike for the middle class. Per The Washington Times, Warren dodged the question and — even after being pressed again by Colbert — avoided giving a direct answer, which has led many to criticize her lack of transparency.

In an interview during an American Rises segment, Warren was again asked if middle-class Americans can expect their taxes to go up under her healthcare plan. Much like in her conversation with Colbert, she said that middle-class Americans could expect costs to go down, but did not address whether taxes will go up.

“What matters to families is costs,” Warren said after the host pointed out that she didn’t answer her question.

The 70-year-old Massachusetts Senator has been rising in the polls and is currently in second place overall with 21.1 percent support, behind frontrunner Joe Biden, who has 28.4 percent support. Although her rise has agitated Bernie Sanders supporters, it has also ruffled the feathers of the Democratic Party’s Wall Street backers.

According to CNBC, interviews with such backers reveal that, if Warren is selected as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, they will either sit out the presidential fund-raising campaign cycle or back Donald Trump.

“You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump,'” said an anonymous senior private equity executive.

Although Warren has pledged not to take funds from big-money donors for her 2020 presidential primary, she admits that she will do so if she secures the 2020 nomination. Combined with the fact that a good chunk of Warren’s primary funding reportedly came from the big-money donors she is now crusading against, some are skeptical if she will stick to her principles if elected president, The New York Times reports.

Warren also faced criticism when it was revealed that her endorsement from the progressive Working Families Party (WFP) came following $45,000 in donations from Demos, a think tank that is chaired by her daughter, Amelia. The revelation was made by Jordan Chariton, journalist and CEO of Status Coup, who claims that the donation was a “signal” that more money would be funneled to WFP if it supported Warren’s campaign.

“It should also be noted—WFP itself was pushing the @BernieSanders supporters are sending harassing tweets and are “racist” after the @ewarren endorsement….without providing much evidence of such,” he added.