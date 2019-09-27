Gabrielle Union Shakes Things Up And Goes Platinum Blond

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union shocked her 14 million Instagram followers recently by debuting an entirely different look. Union has rocked several different hair styles over the years, from long braids to shorter strands. She has generally stayed with her dark locks, though — until now.

Union’s latest Instagram update featured four stunning shots of herself with platinum blond hair in a bold outfit that flaunted her insane body. Union chopped her locks into a short bob, and mixed things up even more by switching out her dark tresses for platinum blond strands. She kept things a bit more natural by incorporating darker reddish tones near the roots, rather than starting straight with the platinum shade.

Union had a statement makeup look as well. She rocked a neutral face, with bare lips and flawless skin, with all the emphasis on her eyes. She had a bold style with pink shadow that winged out in a stunning and highly pigmented look. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings that drew even more attention to her face and new hairstyle.

Though most fans likely focused on her new tresses, Union also rocked a daring pink outfit that had her ample assets on full display. The suit appeared to be crafted from pink velvet with a satin lapel area, and it had a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of cleavage.

The bombshell took snaps from several angles, flaunting her beauty for the camera. In the fourth and final shot of the series, she zoomed the camera out a bit more to show off her full look. She rocked the pink blazer with nothing underneath except for a black bra that showed through the plunging neckline of the blazer.

Union looked stunning in the shots, and her followers were obsessed with her new vibe. The post received over 31,000 likes within just 43 minutes of going live, as her fans couldn’t get enough of the new look.

“Gimme life mama,” one follower commented.

“You look so cute,” another fan said.

One follower simply couldn’t contain her excitement at Union’s bold look.

“YAAAAASSS!!!!! Every angle of this photo is fleeeeeked!”

Another fan commented that Union was “giving real super hero vibes.”

While one of the boldest elements of this particular series of snaps was her new hair, Union also isn’t afraid to rock looks that flaunt her insane body. She recently shared a snap of herself in a crochet bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Fans who just can’t get enough of the gorgeous starlet should make sure they’re following her on Instagram, where she shares sizzling selfies as well as cute pictures taken with her husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade.