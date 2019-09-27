ROH News: WWE Legend Working With Company

The biggest wrestling stars of all time have theme music that’s instantly recognizable. When fans hear the shattering of glass, they cheer because they know that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is on his way to the ring. When the lights go down and the sound a doomy gong fills the area, it’s guaranteed that The Undertaker will appear from the shadows. The list goes on.

Jim Johnston is the musical genius behind some of the most iconic entrance themes in WWE history, but he was released from the company in 2017 after 30 years. The news came as a shock to many wrestling fans, as it’s widely believed that he’s a Hall of Fame-worthy talent whose contributions to WWE’s success are vastly overlooked.

Johnston has been quiet since his release from WWE, but the good news is that wrestling fans will be able to hear fresh music from the legendary composer very soon. Ring of Honor recently shared the news that he’s created new theme music for PCO, which will be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

It remains to be seen if Johnston’s involvement in Ring of Honor will be long-term, but the 67-year-old is grateful to have been given the opportunity nonetheless. He also revealed that the feedback has been very positive and he appears to have enjoyed working with the company.

“It’s been great fun to work on a new theme for PCO and Ring of Honor. The energy there has been all positive, and it’s been my honor to hopefully make a small contribution to their continued success.”

PCO is also very pleased with his new music, and while fans will have to wait until Death Before Dishonor to hear it, the wrestler shared some details about what to expect from the theme.

“It really brings the essence of PCO and adds another dimension to the immortality. It reinforces that PCO is not human. Adding this piece of the puzzle on top of everything else, the success of The French-Canadian Frankenstein becomes limitless.”

FINAL BATTLE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND MATCHES BEGIN THIS WEEKEND IN VEGAS!! Which ROH stars will advance to the semifinals? Join us live in person THIS FRIDAY at #DeathBeforeDishonor & THIS SATURDAY at #DBDFallout in Vegas or streaming LIVE for #HonorClub to find out! pic.twitter.com/mkM2Gv4Rvs — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 24, 2019

PCO will take on Kenny King in the first round of a number one contender tournament for a shot at the ROH World Heavy Championship. The winner of the tournament will get an opportunity to capture the gold at December’s Final Battle event.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Angelina Love is also set to take on Kelly Klein for the Women of Honor World Championship in what promises to be a stacked show.