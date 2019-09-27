Simone Biles Flaunts Mind-Blowing Body In Bikini & Daisy Dukes, Hits The Beach

Simone Biles is one athlete who gets the “mind-blowing” body label. The gymnast and Olympic medalist has years of training behind her, although this 22-year-old keeps it up, with her muscle machine of a body being living proof. Simone may mostly be pictured in the leotards she dons for her routines, but the star does come with other clothing items in her wardrobe. Biles has appeared in some new social media images showing her fun and fashionable side, although the images didn’t fall short on flaunting that killer frame.

Simone’s first photo showed her indoors and striking a fun pose with her tongue stuck out. The brunette was clad in an upbeat and summery wardrobe that seemed to do wonders for flaunting those insanely muscular legs. Simone appeared in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, with her black bikini seen covered by a loose, knotted, and semi-sheer shirt in white. The outfit was flashing plenty of leg, with fans also seeing Simone’s taut torso, although not too much was on show. The bikini came with a cute knotted detail at the bust, although it looked like Simone had paid attention to other details: the star was holding a cute Louis Vuitton backpack in her right hand.

The second image took things to the beach. Here Simone was seen planted on sands with a friend and really appearing to soak up the sun. The star hadn’t removed her shirt, but a swipe to right offered a better view of the swimwear.

Both updates proved popular: the beach snap racked up over 78,000 likes in a day, with the prior one clocking in at over 97,000 likes.

Simone has proven a talking point this year: as The Inquisitr reported, the star did open up about her brother being arrested for murder. That said, fans of the gymnast tend to focus more on Simone herself. The star has been giving interview since her teens. Back in 2016, Simone opened up on how she felt about the sport she’s made into an art.

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is truly believing in my gymnastics and trusting myself with some of the skills. I feel like I overthink a lot because it’s just what we do. So once an event comes closer, even if I’ve hit sets for months, I’m like ‘I can’t do it anymore!’ I just get a little bit nervous. It’s a habit that I’ve had for years and it hasn’t stopped yet,” she told Women’s Health.

