Michael Jackson Wore Tape And Masks To ‘Manipulate The Media,’ Says Former Bodyguard Matt Fiddes

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, recently revealed that the King of Pop used to wear masks and tape to “manipulate the media.” Fiddes, who has been an ardent supporter of Jackson in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations in Leaving Neverland, told Metro that the late star did everything he could to remain in headlines and be the “greatest mystery on Earth.”

“He knew how to manipulate the media. He knew exactly how to get the front pages. He used to have a meeting as soon as he got to a [city],” he said.

According to Fiddes, Jackson’s tactics — wearing a mask, putting tape on his nose, or sticking tape on his hands— worked almost all the time.

“He would say he wanted his life to be the greatest mystery on Earth. ‘It’s backfired on him now, though, that’s the sad thing.”

Jackson also reportedly didn’t want the media to know his sexuality. He believed that the fascination would continue to drive headlines in newspapers and did not want to disappoint fans by disrupting the “mystical illusion” around him.

Fiddes claims that the pedophile rumors that swirled around Jackson were utterly untrue. He highlighted Jackson’s marriage with Lisa Marie Presley and revealed that he and others close to the “Smooth Criminal” singer would sneak girls into his room while on tour.

The pop star’s former bodyguard also claims that Wade Robson and Matt Fiddes’ claims of sexual abuse covered in Leaving Neverland could not possibly be true. According to Fiddes, Jackson was rarely at the Neverland ranch — where the abuse allegedly took place — and he only used it to make public appearances. Fiddes claims Jackson’s preferred location to relax was at the Beverly Wiltshire in a suite.

Awards Daily reports that the director of the controversial HBO documentary, Dan Reed, stands by his work. Reed says that the level of detail, facts, and “coherent evidence” provided by Robson and Safechuck are a testament to the accuracy of their claims.

“It’s not that common for people to do that and not be telling the truth. This is a difficult thing for people to come out and say.”

As for why nobody seems to believe them — as opposed to say, Bill Cosby — Reed believes it’s because fans have been “saturated” with the image of Jackson that his lawyers have created. He suggests that maintaining this image is all about money, and says it’s “bizarre” because there are plenty of rich people on the receiving end of scams that aren’t accused of being pedophiles.