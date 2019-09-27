Americans Are Split On Donald Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry, Poll Results Show

Polls are divided on everything but the desire for more info on the Ukraine scandal.

A poll recently released on NPR shows that the American public is torn on whether or not they approve of the impeachment inquiry recently launched by the Democratic Party, with the results landing at 49 percent in favor and 46 percent against in a survey conducted with 864 Americans with live telephone interviewers. The remaining 5 percent were unsure.

However, NPR added that with 71 percent of people paying close attention to the news right now, the results could swing at any moment. The director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, Lee Miringoff, said that the Dems still have a ways to go before they convince people of their case.

“Democrats in the House have work to do to convince people of the usefulness of their case… independents still need to be convinced.”

In the overall approval ratings, 52 percent of the independents asked did not approve of the job being done by Donald Trump, but a larger percentage didn’t approve of the job being done by Pelosi at 62%.

Americans were also split as to whether or not the impeachment inquiry was a serious matter or just business as usual in the world of politics, with voters divided on this question at 50 percent and 48 percent respectively. Another interesting finding was that more of Donald Trump’s supporters are behind the president more than Nancy Pelosi — the Democrat who launched the inquiry — has approving her. Some 90 percent of Republicans support Trump and his actions, while only 70% of Democrats approve of the job being done by Pelosi.

Those who took part in the poll agreed by small 2 percent margin that if the Senate is not going to convict Donald Trump for the accusations against him then the impeachment effort is not worth the effort. One data point uniting the otherwise split participants is the desire for more information on the Ukraine scandal, specifically the whistle blower testifying before Congress. Some 75 percent of Americans — which included a majority of Republican poll participants — want to see this happen.

The individual who scored the worst numbers in the general approval poll was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, only 32% of those interviewed were satisfied with how he’s doing his job. That might be bad news for Trump since Time reported that McConnell is a key figure in Trump’s impeachment process as he’s the person who decides what committees will look into what violations Trump has allegedly made.

The impeachment process is a long one and the battle between the left and right is likely to be waging in the media for some time as each side attempts to shift the public’s opinion in their favor. The acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Joseph Maguire, testifying before the House Intelligence Committee earlier today was the first major step in what will most likely be a long and drawn out investigation.

While The Inquisitr reported Thursday that the DNI was seen to have acted lawfully in his handling of the whistle blower complaint, reports are also surfacing that the White House is struggling to cope with being so heavily under fire with the serious accusations against the president.