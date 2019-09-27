Rudy Giuliani Escalates Personal War On State Department, Revealing Text On Twitter Setting Up Ukraine Meeting

In a tweet that one senator said exposed 'highly illegal coordination,' Rudy Giuliani took his attack on the State Department to a new level Thursday.

The scandal surrounding Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching a bogus “investigation” into former United States Vice President Joe Biden, revealed in the transcript of a July 25 phone call between them released by the White House Wednesday as The Inquisitr reported, has also centered on Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The 75-year-old former New York City mayor has met our spoken by phone repeatedly with top Ukrainian officials.

In a CNN interview last week, Giuliani openly admitted that he had pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, as The Inquisitr reported. No evidence exists linking either Joe or Hunter Biden to wrongdoing in Ukraine, but Giuliani has baselessly accused both of somehow stealing millions of dollars from the country.

With Trump now facing an impeachment inquiry over his attempts to strong-arm Ukraine into digging up dirt on his potential 2020 presidential election opponent, Giuliani is apparently attempting to extricate himself from the scandal, claiming in an interview on Monday that the the U.S. State Department sent him on a “mission” to meet with a top aide to Zelensky, Andriy Yermak.

But the State Department flatly denied that it authorized or requested Giuliani’s contacts with Ukrainian officials, saying that the Trump lawyer was acting as a private citizen and “does not speak on behalf of the U.S. government,” according to The Washington Post.

Donald Trump returns to the White House. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Giuliani, however, has persisted in his claim that he was acting as a State Department agent in his dealing with Ukraine. On Thursday, he attempted to back up his claim by taking to his Twitter account, where he posted what he said was a text message from the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, setting up a meeting with Yermak.

Why does this text and date render the hearsay so-called whistleblower useless and not credible? If you get even one reason I might recommend you for Law School. Two and it’s LawReview. Answers later. Watch Laura at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/fN1kOtclaM — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 26, 2019

Giuliani’s revelation of the text message shocked legal experts, including Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who posted a stunned reply on his own Twitter feed, saying that the Trump lawyer had exposed a “highly illegal” instance of coordination between the State Department an the Trump 2020 campaign.

Loading...

This isn’t real, is it? Giuliani didn’t just voluntarily expose a highly illegal coordination between the Trump campaign and the State Department? https://t.co/iESL7UgxSx — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 26, 2019

California Senator, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris told CNN that Giuliani “really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer,” as quoted on the Anderson Cooper 360 Twitter account.

Giuliani plays a prominent role in a whistleblower complaint, declassified and posted online by the House Intelligence Committee. In that complaint, the whistleblower described Giuliani as “a central figure” in Trump’s effort to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” That “interference” refers to Trumps attempt to press Ukraine to fabricate dirt on Biden.