Fox News Reportedly Scrambling To Deal With Impeachment, Executives Preparing For Post-Trump World

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The decision came following revelations that Trump is pressuring the government of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. According to a complaint filed by an anonymous whistleblower, Trump pressured Ukraine’s newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch a probe into Biden son Hunter’s allegedly inappropriate business dealings in the country.

The transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky during which the issue was discussed has been released, and it suggests that the president had indeed pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the son of his political rival. Nevertheless, Trump and his Republican allies claim that there is no quid pro quo — that Trump did not explicitly threaten to withhold military aid unless Ukraine investigates the Biden — which, they say, means that the president did not commit an impeachable offense.

Public does not feel that way, however. A new poll suggests that public support for impeachment is growing, even among self-described Republicans, a third of whom is now in favor of impeachment.

It is not only the electorate that appears to be disturbed by the latest developments in U.S. Politics — Fox News is reportedly having a difficult time adjusting to this new reality as well.

According to a new report from Vanity Fair, the tensions at the conservative network are brewing, with hosts feuding on air, as some remain loyal to Trump while others turn against him.

“It’s management bedlam,” a Fox News employee told the publication.

“This massive thing happened, and no one knows how to cover it,” they added.

A “cold war” is brewing inside the network, according to the report, and on-air feuds between anchor Shepard Smith and prime-time host Tucker Carlson speak volumes about the schism that is appearing, as does legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano’s decision to proclaim on air that Trump committed a “crime.”

As an impeachment inquiry looms over President Donald Trump, some Fox News anchors and right-wing commentators have begun openly insulting one another pic.twitter.com/DGsX4Z5fnW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 26, 2019

Even host Sean Hannity, known for being a staunch Trump ally, is reportedly telling friends that the allegations brought up against Trump are “really bad.”

The management is, meanwhile, preparing for a post-Trump world. Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch is, according to individuals briefed on the matter, already working on re-positioning his network as it breaks with the commander-in-chief.

Among those advising Murdoch is former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan who has been on Fox’s board since March.

“Paul is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it,” an executive familiar with his thinking said.

Other executives believe that Fox News should, even if it abandons Trump, cater to his base of supporters.

“We need to represent our viewers. Fox is about defending our viewers from the people who hate them. That’s where our power comes from. It’s not about Trump,” an executive told Vanity Fair.