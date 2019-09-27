Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Bombshell Hourglass Figure In Skin Tight Black Evening Gown

Adrienne Bailon likely stopped several of her fans in their tracks on Thursday night when she posted a photo of herself rocking a curve-hugging black evening gown with a low neckline that showed off her cleavage and hourglass figure. It also features a thigh-high slit, which reveals a generous expanse of the former Cheetah Girls’ leg, a fact that’s accentuated by her pose.

In the caption, Bailon reveals that the dress is from Fashion Nova and is called the New York Gala Maxi Slit Dress. On the brand’s website, it retails for $29.99, so it’s quite the bargain.

In the comments section of the post, fans raved about the gown.

“Gimme that dress!” wrote Karleen Roy, founder of The Vanity Group.

“Category is… PIERNA!!!!” wrote Angel Merino, beauty influencer and the founder of makeup brand Artist Couture. Pierna means leg in Spanish. “You look so hot!”

“Baddie,” Basketball Wives alum, Draya Michele wrote.

Her non-famous fans also added their own commentary to the discussion around the photo.

“Flawless! You are a Queen,” one fan wrote.

“Is there ever a day where you look like crap?” another added. “Lol slaying all day every day since Cheetah Girls”

Fans also notice the chunky golden rectangular earrings Adrienne was wearing in the photo and asked her where they could buy them. She noticed the comment and hinted that they’d soon be available from her jewelry line XIXI.

As Women’s Wear Daily reports, Adrienne started the brand in 2018 and the company claims to be among the leading Shopify sellers on the platform.

In her announcement of the launch on Facebook, she said that it all started out of her love for jewelry, a passion that she’s had since she was very young.

“I’ve had an obsession with jewelry from birth! ( I literally had two ID bracelets & an anklet as a newborn lol.)” she wrote. “Creating these pieces has been so reflective & personal for me… My first collection is inspired by my culture, my faith & the personal pieces I wear every day! Some passed down to me or given to me as a child – from my familia!”

The brand’s first collection was called Faith and Familia. Its second was called Stars Of Wonder.

As Hola notes, the prices of Adrienne’s jewelry are reasonably affordable as they all sell for under $45. And based on her comment under her most recent Instagram post, new designs are coming soon. So if you’re interested in getting a piece, you should probably stay tuned to her Instagram page.