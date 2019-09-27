Candice Swanepoel Rocks Itty-Bitty Bikini And Impossibly Tiny Copper Shorts In Latest Instagram Snap

Candice Swanepoel is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, September 26, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram page that sent temperatures soaring. The snap was the first time in weeks that the 30-year-old had shown off her incredible bikini body on the social media platform, and her 13.6 million followers certainly took note of her skin-baring look.

The South African bombshell sent pulses racing in the steamy snap that saw her debuting pieces from the yet-to-be released Asante Sana collection for her swimwear line Tropic of C and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand well. Candice’s look included an itty-bitty triangle-style patterned bikini top that hardly provided any coverage to her assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

She also appeared to be wearing the matching bottoms of the set, though only the thin strings of the number were within view. Instead, the lingerie model sported a pair of impossibly tiny copper-colored shorts that nearly resembled a pair of bikini bottoms themselves. The metallic number were bunched up to expose her lean legs, and featured a daring, high-cut design that provided a glimpse of the babe’s curvy booty as she hung on the door of her jeep to strike her pose.

The stunner added a bit more coverage to her look by wearing a lightweight white coverup, which was left completely open to expose the minuscule bikini top she wore underneath, as well as her rock hard abs. Candice accessorized with a pair of strappy, lace-up sandals, and slung a knit, patterned bag across her bare chest. She wore her blonde tresses down, covering them with an olive green hat, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans heaped praise on Candice’s sexy new social media snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 69,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“A real life angel,” one person wrote, while another called Candice a “gorgeous goddess.”

Loading...

“Could you possibly be any more beautiful,” questioned a third.

Though she hasn’t been in a bikini very much on social media, Candice has still been dazzling her fans with her incredible looks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently showed off one of her ensembles from New York Fashion Week earlier this month that included a tiny denim mini skirt and black moto jacket — a look that her followers went wild for.