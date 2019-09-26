Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns In Tiny Floral Bra At Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber is turning heads. The 18-year-old daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford seems to be a chip off the old block: with her mother’s Amazonian frame and chiseled facial features, this fast-rising fashion face is going places. Kaia has been marching the runways at Paris Fashion Week, with The Daily Mail reporting the model’s latest appearance for French designer Isabel Marant. The newspaper’s images offered two looks straight from Marant’s runway – likely a treat for Kaia’s fans.

Photos showed two outfits. The first went down the summery route, with Kaia seen rocking a tiny floral bra paired with wide-legged pants and a loose upper layer of material matching the pants. The model’s killer frame was on full show, with fans seeing Kaia’s super-slim waist, toned shoulders, plus a little cleavage – Kaia isn’t a child anymore. The model appeared with her dark hair slicked back, smokey eye makeup, and those facial features so resembling her mother’s all visible.

As to the second look, this one was flashing some leg, with Kaia seen in a black and frayed pair of shorts matching a sleeveless and ruffled top. The star’s limbs did, indeed, seem lengthier than ever, with high heels further elongating them. Kaia’s runway appearance came alongside other well-known faces, with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Eva Herzigova also appearing.

Kaia definitely seems to be pulling off the current “it” girl vibe. Much like supermodel Kendall Jenner, the star is photographed out and about in chic urban settings, with the “it” girl wardrobe to match: Kaia is a giant fan of trendy jeans paired with ab-flashing crop tops. A celebrity she may be, but Kaia does come with a more ordinary side to her. In fact, there’s an aspect to this teen that renders her like any other.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Kaia revealed her perfect weekends, plus her favorite artists.

“On my perfect Saturday, I don’t set an alarm. If I make it to nine, that’s the dream. I can get ready in five minutes, but getting out of bed takes forever. I’ll lie around and check Instagram and listen to music. I really like Stormzy and Skepta, but when I’m starting my day I might go for something a little more chill like Billie Eilish,” she said.

Kaia did, however, also reveal that she comes with an appetite.

“I’m passionate about breakfast. I wake up hungry, so I always eat a bagel. My family gets a dozen from this deli called Nate ‘n Al every weekend,” she added.

Kaia recently made The Inquisitr's headlines for a street fashion look that came with a little chest-flashing.