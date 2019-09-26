Watergate Reporter Reveals What William Barr Is Doing Behind Scenes To Protect Donald Trump

Investigative journalist famous for covering the Watergate scandal, Carl Bernstein, appeared Thursday on CNN to discuss the latest developments in the Trump-Ukraine saga, The Washington Examiner reports.

During his interview with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, Bernstein revealed that he has information about what Attorney General William Barr is doing behind the scenes to protect President Donald Trump.

According to the journalist, Barr is working on pushing a narrative that suggests the Ukraine scandal is related to Mueller’s Russia investigation, and part of a greater plot perpetuated by the Democratic Party and the so-called deep state; part of an orchestrated conspiracy to take Trump down.

According to Bernstein, Barr is trying to “bring about proof that there is a deep state conspiracy that led to” the Russia probe.

“Barr is trying to deliver — I have his from other reporters from other sources — to deliver evidence that perhaps this has all been a deep state conspiracy just like Donald Trump alleges.”

Barr is also implicated in the scandal, given that the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky released earlier this week shows that the president urged his Ukrainian counterpart to speak not only with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, but also with the attorney general.

The Justice Department, however, insists that Barr did not speak to Trump about the issue, and Barr has refused to recuse himself from Ukraine-related investigations, despite Democrats asking him to do so.

According to Bernstein, both the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call and the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint show that Trump is corrupt and willing to use the power of his office to his personal benefit.

The Watergate reporter said that both the call and the whistleblower’s complaint provide “terrible evidence of the president’s corruption, of his willingness to undermine the free electoral system in this country, to involve foreign powers in our election, and also to try and get involved at the president’s behest there.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump is being accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to launch and investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden son Hunter’s allegedly inappropriate business dealings in the country.

Trump is using the power of his office, according to House Democrats, to damage Biden’s presidential campaign. The opposition party, lead by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, launched on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

According to the president and his GOP allies, there was no quid pro quo, since Trump did not explicitly threaten to withhold military aid unless Ukraine investigates the Bidens.