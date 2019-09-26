Sofia Vergara Looks Like A Different Person In ’80s Throwback Snap

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara recently surprised her 17.2 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap from the ’80s that featured her looking like a completely different person.

In the first picture in the double Instagram update, Vergara shared a close-up of her face. She had on a bold reddish-orange lip, a heavy layer of blush, eyes rimmed with thick black eyeliner and plenty of eyeshadow. Her brunette locks had some major volume and she wore her hair in bangs. Vergara usually looks flawless on the red carpet, so seeing her with the more heavy-handed makeup look was quite a change for her followers.

She rocked a green carnival outfit with gold details, and paired it with a huge gold and green headpiece. She gave her followers a better look at the full outfit in the second post, where she shared a full body shot. The look consisted of a skirt that rode low on her hips with a dark green waistband and voluminous ruffles along the skirt. The top of the ensemble was a crop top that hugged her curves, and had plenty of ruffles draped over her chest and shoulders. She even had what appeared to be an arm band covered with ruffles to finish off the look.

Vergara explained in the caption that the look was from Carnaval in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, way back in the ’80s. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback look, and the post quickly racked up over 8,700 likes within less than half an hour.

Vergara’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the wild throwback.

“Wow! And you only got better over time!” one follower said.

“Always been fabulous,” another fan commented.

“You have been always a queen love u,” said another fan.

“That’s awesome! Please post more photos from the 80s and 90s, my favorite years,” another follower added.

Vergara’s curves were mostly hidden by the voluminous ruffles on the throwback look. Nowadays, finding outfits that flaunt her hourglass figure is one of the things that Vergara does best. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a snap when she attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Milan.

The beauty rocked a strapless dress with a floral print. The form-fitting silhouette of the dress meant that every inch of Vergara’s curvy figure was on full display in the sizzling look. She shared a snap in which she posed perched on the edge of the runway, showing off her insane body for the cameras.