‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey His ‘Dream Girl,’ Says He Would Marry Her Again

Nick Cannon admits that he would be ready to walk down the aisle with Mariah Carey again years after the couple’s divorce.

The Masked Singer host revealed that he still has feelings for his ex-wife when he appeared on rapper T.I.’s podcast, ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris, per Hollywood Life. According to the outlet, Cannon said on the show that he doesn’t feel that monogamy is for him. He then said that, while he is opposed to monagamy at the moment, he was completely committed to his relationship and eventual marriage to Carey.

“I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” Cannon explained. “I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that.”

Cannon also said that, before he began dating Carey, the All That alum didn’t even believe in marriage for himself. However, after he became involved with Carey, who he refers to as his “dream girl,” he said he wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to be with the “Shake It Off” songstress.

“I gave it my all. Because even before that, I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage.’ But, sh*t, it was Mariah Carey,” Cannon remembers. “Whatever she say, I’m with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ If I’mma marry somebody, I’mma marry her.”

When asked if he would marry the Grammy winner again, Cannon reportedly jokingly replied that, if he decided to commit to a woman again through marriage, it would be with Carey. The Wild’N Out creator also shared that Carey is still “someone that I love.”

Cannon and Carey tied the knot back in 2008 at the “We Belong Together” singer’s estate in the Bahamas. The pair had twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8 in 2011, making them both first-time parents. In 2014, Cannon filed for divorce from Carey, though the multihyphenated star never shared the cause of the relationship ending. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

During the interview, Cannon also referred to himself as a “hopeless romantic.” The Inquisitr previously reported that Cannon has been romantically linked to multiple famous women during his career. Some of the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor’s most notable relationships besides Carey include Christina Milian, Kim Kardashian and Brittany Bell.

Carey has reportedly also moved on from the marriage. The legendary singer is reportedly currently dating creative director, Bryan Tanaka. Carey was also engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016.