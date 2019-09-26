Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Slinky Gold Dress

Gabby Epstein has her Instagram followers in a frenzy yet again thanks to her latest upload to the social media platform.

On Thursday, September 26, the Australian bombshell dazzled her fans with a new set of four photos that certainly gave them something to talk about. The series of snaps appeared to capture Gabby’s reflection as she struck a series of poses in the mirror of a large bathroom. She noted in the caption that she was about to have a “date night” with her pal Madison Louch, and was certainly dressed to impress for the evening in a seriously sexy ensemble that made many of her 2.2 million followers wish that Gabby was instead going on a date with them.

The blonde beauty sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her look for the night, which was a slinky gold dress that left very little to the imagination. Its glittery fabric glistened underneath the bright lights of the bathroom, and though the sparkly display was sure to turn some heads, it was hardly what commanded the attention of Gabby’s audience.

Instead, her fans were captivated by how revealing the skimpy ensemble was. It featured a daringly low neckline and seriously skimpy goddess that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which came dangerously close to spilling out from every angle. Underneath, Gabby went completely braless to reveal more than an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob to her millions of followers, who certainly did not seem bothered by the NSFW display. The dress also featured a completely open back design that showcased her slender frame and flat midsection, and nearly exposed a peek of her booty at the same time.

Gabby kept her look simple, adding nothing more than a set of gold rings to accessorize. Her platinum tresses were straightened and worn down, spilling behind her shoulders and down her back. The style kept her long locks from covering up her stunning makeup look, which included a red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans heaped praise onto the Aussie beauty’s latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, Gabby’s new post has already racked up over 14,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you are perfect, and that outfit looks amazing on you,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby was a “goddess.”

“You should go on a date with me one day,” a third fan offered, while others compared her look to actresses Cameron Diaz and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Gabby has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page this week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the stunner shared another eye-popping snap to her feed yesterday, which saw her sporting a revealing black dress — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.