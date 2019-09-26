Todd Chrisley’s Fans Go Wild Over Rare New Photo With Previously Estranged Son, Kyle Chrisley

One of Todd Chrisley’s latest Instagram shares has his fans going wild.

As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Chrisley regularly shares photos of his family on Instagram. The patriarch boasts a following of over 1.9 million on Instagram alone and pretty much everything that he shares with fans earns him a ton of attention. In one of his most recent social media updates, Chrisley shocks fans by sharing a photo with his previously estranged son, Kyle Chrisley.

In the shot, Todd appears to be the mastermind behind the photo as he holds his arms in front of him to snap the selfie. The father and son duo pose for a photo outside with a bunch of trees and greenery just behind them. He is all smiles for the photo while clad in a plain black t-shirt. Just behind the reality TV star stands his son, Kyle Chrisley, who is also all smiles for the shot.

Kyle looks like a spitting image of his father in the photo as he too flashes his pearly whites. Kyle looks casual in a blue button-up polo as he puts his arm around his dad. In the caption of the image, Todd Tells fans that Kyle makes a cameo on his podcast to talk about what it’s like to be a step-child and since the post went live on Todd’s account, it’s earned him a ton of attention with over 119,000 likes in addition to 3,900-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to wish the newly reunited pair the best of luck while countless others questioned the reunion.

“Kyle your looking GREAT!! It’s so good to see you and your dad together!,” one follower commented.

“He looks really good even better than when he was on the show God bless you all,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Glad to see and hear Kyle is doing so well!! That is great news!!!,” another wrote.

Back in August, The Inquisitr shared that Todd shocked fans by posting a photo of himself, Kyle, and the family together in a hospital room. Kyle was seen lying in a hospital bed with his family surrounding him. As fans know, Kyle and Todd became estranged for years after Kyle’s issues with substance abuse caused a rift in their relationship. Now, the father and son are working to build their relationship back up and Kyle has apologized for claiming that his dad lied about taxes in the past, blaming it on the fact that he was not sober at the time.

Judging by his Instagram feed, it seems as though Kyle and Todd are in a much better place.