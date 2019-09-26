Gwen Stefani Thanks Christina Aguilera For Helping Her Find Love With Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani also says that she "can't get enough" of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the music industry’s most beloved power couples, but there’s a good chance that the unlikely lovebirds never would have met if Christina Aguilera hadn’t gotten pregnant.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gwen was quizzed about her favorite subject: Blake Shelton. She kicked things off by telling host Mario Lopez that it’s been “great” working her boyfriend on Season 17 of The Voice because she “can’t get enough” of the cowboy. According to Gwen, if it were up to her, she’d be with him “all day, every day.”

However, there was a time in the 49-year-old pop star’s life when Blake wasn’t even a blip on her radar. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani recently confessed that she had no idea who Blake was before she joined The Voice coaching panel in 2014. Her parents actually knew who he was before she did because they were already fans of the The Voice, but Gwen didn’t check out the reality singing competition until the show’s producers expressed an interest in casting her as a coach.

Before Gwen and Blake got to know each other on the show, Blake competed against another female pop star known for her platinum blonde locks and empowering tunes, “What a Girl Wants” singer Christina Aguilera. Christina was the first female singer to be a coach on the show, appearing on four out of the first six seasons of The Voice. She was also supposed to appear on Season 7, but decided to skip it when she got pregnant with her second child.

When Mario Lopez pointed out that Gwen Stefani may have never been offered the opportunity to appear on The Voice if Christina hadn’t gotten pregnant, Gwen acknowledged that this was true.

“Christina Aguilera, thank you so much for getting pregnant and letting me be on The Voice,” Gwen said.

However, Christina isn’t the only person Gwen has to thank for her fun job and great boyfriend. The “Make Me Like You” like singer said that she had just given birth herself when she received the call from The Voice producers, so she didn’t immediately jump at the opportunity to join the show. However, her niece begged her not to pass it up.

“My niece was like, ‘You gotta do it!'” Gwen recalled. “I was like, “I’ll think about it.'”

Looking back, Gwen now views her initial reluctance to join the show as “so dumb,” saying that she considers it “the greatest thing she’s ever done.” In addition to being an amazing job, The Voice introduced her to Blake Shelton, who she described as “the greatest human in the world.”

