Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Takes Another Opportunity To Flirt With Her On Social Media

Tristan Thompson is reportedly still trying to win Khloe Kardashian back after the two ended their relationship earlier this year.

Hollywood Life reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player took another opportunity to gush over his baby mama by commenting under her most recent Instagram photo. On Thursday, September 26, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to post a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine while she was outdoors. Behind the reality star was a stunning rainbow as she stared into the camera with pouty lips and only revealing one side of her face. The photo earned Kardashian more than 600,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Amongst the plethora of comments was Thompson’s, which was dug up by The Shade Room‘s Instagram page. The NBA star referred to his ex as a “beautiful diamond,” in the photo, leaving a diamond emoji in place of the word. While Kardashian didn’t respond, the photo soon caught the attention of several of the page’s followers, who weren’t pleased with Thompson’s decision to flirt with True’s mom in a public way.

“Lord the manipulation! I’ve been down this road several times…..” one follower said.

“When you had a hot boy summer but it’s cooling down. ‘The baby need both parents in one home,”‘ another follower commented.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kardashian and Thompson have hit a few rough patches in their relationship since they began dating in 2016. Thompson has been accused of cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2018. While the couple decided to reconcile, Thompson was accused of cheating with Jordyn Woods back in February, which was seemingly too much for the Revenge Body host. Woods was previously Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner’s, best friend before the scandal made headlines.

Although Kardashian has only admitted to co-parenting with Thompson, many of her fans are reportedly fearing that she will return to her longtime boyfriend. The reality star has even reportedly found support in media personalities like Wendy Williams, who has advised her not to take Thompson back. According to a source that spoke exclusively to HL, Kardashian is reportedly taking Williams’ words into consideration.

“Khloe really respects Wendy Williams for showing her support when it comes to Tristan trying to win her back,” the insider said. The added that while Khloe finds the comments ‘flattering,’ they’re not going to work on her. “There’s nothing [Tristan] can do or say to win her back at this point.”

Thompson has reportedly deleted the original comment from Kardashian’s post.