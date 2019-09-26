Australian Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Fit Physique In Yoga Pants & Sports Bra

Natalie Roser is multitasking today as she works on her fitness and her tan at the same time, she told her legion of Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself taking a break at the gym in which she rocks a stylish workout set that highlights her phenomenal physique.

In the photo, Roser is sitting on a wooden box in a sunny spot as she enjoys the sunlight, which prompted her humorous post about multitasking. The model is wearing a dark gray workout set that consists of a sports bra with a low-cut neck that features a see-through detail at the front that gives the top an edgy vibe. She teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving just a sliver of her abs exposed. As she indicated via the tag included on the photo and in the caption, her outfit is courtesy of Alo Yoga.

The model is sitting with one leg bent on the box as she opens the other one to the side, in a pose that is casual and sexy at the same time. In addition, the blonde stunner is using her hand to protect her eye from the sunlight.

Since going live, the post has garnered significant engagement from her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredibly physique and share their admiration for Roser.

In an interview with Grazia, the model has opened up about how she keeps her physique.

“Cardio is really good for me. Most mornings, I will get up, put on my 2XU tights and go for a three-kilometre run either outside or on the treadmill. I do fasted cardio – this means I train before I’ve had any breakfast – and I think my body responds really well to that in terms of weight loss or controlling my weight. Everybody is completely different though. I grew up running so I feel like my body is built for that, but it’s not for everyone.”