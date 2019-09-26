Diddy’s Rumored Baby Mama Lori Harvey Posts Steamy Photo Of Herself Wearing A White Swimsuit On Instagram

Lori Harvey has reportedly tried to shut down the rumors that she’s having Diddy’s baby once again by posting a picture of her stunning body.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lori and Diddy have been the subject of multiple rumors since being spotted together on several occasions earlier this year. One of the continuous rumors about Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter and the music mogul is that they are expecting their first child together.

While both Lori and Diddy have denied they are expecting, the model decided to take the denial a step further on her Instagram page. Lori posted a photo on Thursday of herself wearing a white swimsuit from Naked Wardrobe. The swimsuit showed off Lori’s flat stomach for her 1.3 million followers to see. Lori also paired the outfit with distressed jeans from Benta Verniti in the post. The video girl posted three different photos of herself in the casual ensemble. In the first photo, Lori is staring straight at the camera with a serious face and her hand on her head. In the second photo, she is looking away from the camera as her jeans are pulled slightly down. In the third photo, Lori has her hands on her hips and is posing with her mouth open and her eyes slightly away from the camera.

For hair, Lori opted to wear her hair in a long, braided side ponytail. She also decided to accessorize the look with gold jewelry, wearing a bracelet on one hand, a gold watch on the other and a gold necklace.

At the time of writing, the photo of Lori received more than 90,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments under her post.

“You’re so pretty,” one follower wrote.

“I love the baggy jeans look,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Girl you gon make me call Steve,” another follower said.

Lori and Diddy have been sparking romantic rumors since they first appeared at a party together back in March. The sighting came just months after Lori had reportedly broken up with Diddy’s son, Justin Combs. Prior to the rumored couple’s sighting, Diddy had also ended his relationship with Cassie after almost 10 years together.

While neither Lori nor Diddy has confirmed or denied that they’re an item, the two have been seen getting cozy together this past summer. Back in August, the pair was seen in Nerano, Italy with Lori’s stepdad and her mother, Marjorie. They were also seen together at an Atlanta strip club earlier this month, per Hollywood Life.

Fans of Lori Harvey can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.