Curvy Model Denise Bidot Shows Off Voluptuous Figure In Sexy Bathroom Selfie

Buxom babe Denise Bidot put her bountiful curves on full display in her latest Instagram update. Known for her revealing, candid posts, the gorgeous plus-size model and body positivity icon bared it all as she posed for a head-turning bathroom selfie that ticked boxes for sexiness, skin-baring, and natural, makeup-free look.

The Latina-Arab beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, has gained a steady following on Instagram due to her openness to showcase her full figure and honesty when it comes to showing and embracing her curves, imperfections and all. The stunning model clearly lives by her creed and often shows off her bodacious bod in revealing bikinis and racy, curve-flaunting outfits.

In her latest Instagram photo share, the 33-year-old hottie and mother-of-one left nothing to the imagination as she posed in a tiny black bra that did very little to cover her shapely bust. Denise showed quite a lot of cleavage in the skimpy lingerie piece, which sported a scalloped, lacy trim that further lured the gaze to her buxom curves.

The brunette beauty paired the minuscule garment with a pleated skirt in a gorgeous baby-blue color, baring her midriff in the skin-flashing ensemble.

Reporting from the renowned Rescue Spa in New York City, Denise appeared to be in great spirits as she showcased her toned skin, freshly rejuvenated after a invigorating detox session. The bubbly model raved about the procedure in the caption of her photo, noting that she was “feeling beyond refreshed.”

While her curvaceous figure and firm skin were clearly the focus of the shot, Denise also left fans speechless with her stunning fresh-faced look. The busty model proved she can look spectacular without a scrap of makeup on and proudly showcased her beautiful features as she posed in the bathroom mirror. At the same time, she rocked a wet-hair look that added even more spice to the already sizzling photo.

More photos from her body detox experience were shared to Instagram by the renowned luxury day spa. The post also included a couple of videos that showed Denise undergoing the spa’s latest detox treatment in the soothing atmosphere of a private room. For the purpose of the session, the model only wore teeny string bikini bottoms and a small towel that covered her generous bust.

Another video posted to Instagram showed a seemingly nude Denise enjoying a detox wrap while making pleasant conversation with Joglo Spa and Rescue Spa esthetician, Josie Bisett.

As expected, Denise’s sexy selfie didn’t go unnoticed by her fans. In the space of just two hours, the photo garnered a little shy of 7,500 likes on Instagram, in addition to quite a few gushing comments.

“Just beautiful girl… you have got to be one of my top ten favs… hermosa,” wrote one person, adding a sparkling-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Queen!” penned a second fan, ending their post with a blue-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Denise’s skirt.

The sentiment was echoed by another, nearly identical comment that ended with a trio of sparkles emoji.

“The goddess,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Skin looks like butter!!!” noticed another fan, accompanying their post with a string of purple-heart emoji.