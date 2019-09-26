Michael Cohen Has More Ukraine Information And Wants To Testify Before Congress, Reveals His Lawyer

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has more information about the president’s dealings with Ukraine, and he is willing to testify before the Untied States Congress.

This was revealed by Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis in a a radio interview with Rick Ungar, per Raw Story.

Davis explained to Ungar that Cohen could be a “key witness,” comparing his client to Richard Nixon’s White House Counsel John Dean, who famously testified about the then-president’s crimes.

“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior. Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds,” he said.

Davis also revealed that he had contacted top Democrats in the House of Representatives — key committee chairmen Elijah Cummings, Jerry Nadler, and Adam Schiff.

“I have written the three chairs in the last week. Chairman Elijah Cummings of House Oversight, Chairman Nadler of course, House Judiciary, and Chairman Schiff who we’ve seen on television today, House Intelligence.”

Cohen, who testified before Congress earlier this year, is willing to do so again, according to his attorney.

“All three of those gentlemen he cooperated with before he went to prison and he’s ready to do so again,” Davis said.

Cohen’s testimony could potentially help Democratic lawmakers in their impeachment inquiry.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched on Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The president is being accused of abusing the power of his office to damage former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint against the president, Trump pressured the newly-elected President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to launch an investigation into Biden son Hunter’s allegedly inappropriate business dealings in the eastern European country.

The transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky released earlier this week appears to suggest that the president was indeed pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.

According to Trump and his allies, there was no quid pro quo, because Ukraine was not explicitly told that it will not continue to receive military aid unless its prosecutors investigate Biden.

Nearly all Senate Republicans have stood firmly with Trump, with many of them echoing his talking points, and suggesting that the impeachment inquiry is yet another baseless witch hunt instigated by a desperate Democratic Party still grappling with the results of the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump: "Adam Schiff doesn't talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine and then millions of dollars from China. Walking away in a quick meeting with millions of dollars. He doesn't talk about Joe Biden firing a prosecutor." pic.twitter.com/SyxyQ98KQp — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2019

Even if the House impeaches Trump, the GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to convict him, if the rest of the party remains loyal to Trump. Whether that will be the case or not remains to be seen, but public opinion appears to be shifting. According to a new poll, nearly a third of Republican voters now supports impeachment.