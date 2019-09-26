Kelly Ripa Drops Jaws In Metallic Fishtail Dress In New York City Ballet Throwback

Fair warning – it requires some swiping to the right.

Kelly Ripa has delivered another throwback, although the images landing on the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host’s Instagram today didn’t stretch massively far back. Given that the 48-year-old took her fans back to daughter Lola Grace’s childhood just yesterday, per The Inquisitr, today’s snap feels relatively recent – and it is. As the star stated in her caption, the snaps posted today only date back to 2018.

Kelly’s photos today showed her gracing the red carpet at the New York City Ballet. The opening image showed Kelly shot close up as she posed with her makeup artist Kristopher Buckle. Fans definitely saw Kristopher’s nimble-fingered finish, with Kelly’s beautifully made-up face appearing fitting for a gala so ritzy. Also visible in the opening snap were hints of Kelly’s gown, although seeing the gorgeous number did require fans to work their way to the second photo. Here, Kelly was seen photographed full length, with a look that appears to have had her fans’ jaws dropping.

Kelly’s dress wasn’t a racy one. Rather, it seemed to fly the flag for this star’s effortless class. It was long-sleeved with a conservative neckline, but it had plenty of flourishes: embellished and metallic silver hues on a black background adorned the material, with a fishtail train emphasizing the red carpet feel.

Fans swiping all the way through the images saw close-ups of Kelly, with a final photo adding a little humor: here, the star had zoomed all the way in on her face and added some digital stars. They even got a mention in the caption, where Kelly stated that she was looking forward to attending this year’s gala.

Fan responses appeared to show viewers nothing short of floored.

“Could you be any more STUNNING?!?” seemed to see one user needing caps to make their point.

“You are so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Absolutely stunning!!!” seemed to see a user agree.

“You looked beautiful. How are you going to top last year?” definitely seemed to see a user wondering if Kelly’s look this year could in any way be better than last year’s.

“Hot DAMN!!!” another user exclaimed with a heart emoji.

Plenty more comments came in telling Kelly that she had absolutely nailed the look, with fans appearing to gush over everything from the dress to the blonde’s beauty.

“That dress should thank you!” one fan wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I have ever [sic] saw!” was another comment.

As to what Kelly will wear this year, time will only tell.